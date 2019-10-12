These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 3-10. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Clayton Rue to Nicholas Slicker, rev. $490.
• Anne York to Monica Dziedzina, rev. $730.
• Robert Stewart to Christopher Smith, rev. $742.
• Eric Rogers to Diane Lusk, rev. $480.
• Robert Snyder to Richard Landis II, rev. $40.
• William Mace to Robert Carmichael, rev. $100.
• James Ashenfelter to Jimmy Strader, rev. $80.
• Robert Ashton to Michael Faw, rev. $500.
• Christine Harkins to Michael Veal, rev. $80.
• W-2 Partners LLC to William Bland, rev. $1,600.
• WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Edson Hidalgo, rev. $300.
• Supplementem LLC to Nora Doran, rev. $540.
• Connie Gruber to Anthony DiBona Jr., rev. $930.
• William Farrington to Connie Gruber, rev. $990.
• James Mabry III to William Wood, rev. $140.
• First Choice Properties & Developing Inc. to Eric Rogers, rev. $450.
• Mt. Pleasant Construction Co. Inc. to Kirsten Hiortdahl, rev. $594.
• Robert McKenzie to Robert Kvalevog, rev. $568.
Morehead Township
• Eric Green to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $13.
• Sheila Moore to Jason Luckett, rev. $45.
• Annie Rivers to Jennifer Garner, rev. $248.
• Joel Fortune Jr. to Kayla Rodriguez, rev. $379.
• Jarvis Cox to Robert Martin Jr., rev. $660.
• Danny Harrington to Charles Smith Jr., rev. $435.
• FMB at the Grove LLC to Ramsey Wheeler Beach House Limited Partnership, rev. $1,970.
• Terry Smith to Glenn Kurowski, rev. $950.
• William Waters Jr. to Stephen Dillard, rev. $555.
• Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Allied Investors Group LLC, rev. $82.
• Annette Lynch to Timothy Felton, rev. $650.
• FGM Corp. to Taranga LLC, rev. $660.
• David Evans to James Livermon III, rev. $770.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Devon Mastria, rev. $346.
• Glen Wesley to Lansdowne Properties LLC, rev. $1,825.
• Michael Murad to Ted Brewer, rev. $540.
• Ashley Todd to Blake Cook, rev. $16.
• Frederick Winstead to William London, rev. $320.
• Raymond Goodmon III to Blair Manley, rev. $5,000.
• Thomas Day to Robert Harrell, rev. $610.
• James Smith to Irving Allen Jr., rev. $470.
• Michael Mayer to Fredrick Hardison, rev. $162.
Newport Township
• William Luzadder to Kevin Zieverink, rev. $144.
• V. Jason Parish to Carter Whitlow, rev. $220.
• Patricia White to Norwood White, rev. $29.
• David Revell Jr. to Laura Penny, rev. $338.
• Michael DeFlorio to Jayne Mentzer, rev. $436.
• Carl Sauer to Jesse Williams, rev. $400.
Beaufort Township
• Marlene Green to Beaufort Properties LLC, rev. $141.
• Foxglove Beaufort LLC to Kevin Warren, rev. $550.
• Jon Lyons to Zachary Leach, rev. $590.
• Floyd Dufore Jr. to Jacob Boyd, rev. $412.
• Larry Jones to David Spence, rev. $1,150.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Richard Eatmon, rev. $830.
Merrimon Township
• Susan Mills to Susan Mills, rev. $5.
Straits Township
• Sandra Wilis to Dena Ferrell, rev. $170.
• Randy Blair to Lea Griffin, rev. $39.
Marshallberg Township
• Harvey Hinkle III to Jack Russell III, rev. $456.
Davis Township
• Kimberly Brittingham to Sailfish Properties and Rentals LLC, rev. $37.
Sea Level Township
• Frances Salter to Kendra Rhodes, rev. $26.
