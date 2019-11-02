These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 25-31. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Deborah Jensen to Tracy Warren, rev. $704.
• Anthony Hardy to Jettie Roberson, rev. $950.
• Robert Kaminski to William Ratliff Jr., rev. $930.
• Linda Yankes to R. Steven Friend, rev. $940.
• Jonathan Burger to Ethan Horne, rev. $220.
• Benjamin Hutchins to Sheila Vasek, rev. $593.
• Michael Tuttle to Elizabeth Thomas, rev. $340.
• Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to Richard Lanier, rev. $565.
• Richard Lanier to Brewer Rentals LLC, rev. $672.
• Thomas Balcome to Stephen Balcome, rev. $300.
• Charles Gibson Jr. to Nine Lines Farm LLC, rev. $300.
• Kimberly Gibson to Nine Lines Farm LLC, rev. $22.
• Rachel Smith to Daniel Partin, rev. $318.
• Jabco LLC to C. Neil Williams, rev. $1,850.
• Joann Fiebig to Joseph Smith, rev. $530.
• Marilyn Jerrell to Steven Goodwin, rev. $1,518.
• Thomas Strickland to Minh Chau Duc Le, rev. $100.
• Franklin Darroch to Charles Bulla Jr., rev. $150.
• Jessica Lasley to Sandra Holland, rev. $632.
• Rigashi243LLC to Jo Ann Riddle, rev. $250.
• Teresa Wisntead to Robert King, rev. $720.
• Donald Drake to Hunter Brown, rev. $548.
• Bogue Sound Investments LLC to Donald Drake, rev. $264.
• Erick Wolford to Andrew Austin, rev. $920.
• Josue Diaz to Sandra Wood, rev. $336.
• Frank Amato to Michael Tuttle, rev. $490.
• Terry Horton to The Melody M. Benson Revocable Trust, rev. $522.
• Cynthia Earnhardt to C. Darrell Horne, rev. $730.
• Irani Chirivas to John Moon, rev. $730.
• Erick Small to Carmen Strigel, rev. $600.
• Grove Pointe Properties LLC to Lisa Try, rev. $590.
Morehead Township
• Kevin Furtner to Lucia Hidalgo, rev. $318.
• Michael Kline to Kenneth Jackson, rev. $1,080.
• John Doyle III to Harold Turlington, rev. $490.
• Joshua South to Gregoria Solis, rev. $60.
• FMB at the Grove LLC to Janice Bynum Property LLC, rev. $746.
• Jennifer Riggle to Nancy Moshier, rev. $100.
• Douglas Jones to David Gresham, rev. $170.
• John Murray to Thomas Pusateri, rev. $3,562.
• East Coast Seafood Inc. to Starbuck Holdings LLC, rev. $800.
• Koulla Galantis to Page Smith, rev. $500.
• Koulla Galantis to Diana James, rev. $300.
• Richela Thomas to Jessica Hane, rev. $70.
• George Dowdy to David Dowdy III, rev. $532.
• North Carolina Coastal Federation Inc. to Randall Ebner, rev. $23.
• Raymond Jones to Donna Kelly, rev. $570.
• Phyllis Morton to Christopher Justice, rev. $759.
• Steve Creech to Pasquale Cristofalo, rev. $117.
• Gregory Seago to Stacey Seago, rev. $180.
• Donna Ogenstad to Theo Earl, rev. $800.
• Robert Ross to Todd Horner, rev. $424.
• Joe Beam Sr. to Piedmont Natural Gas Company Inc., rev. $500.
• Michael Sims to Ruffin Investment Properties LLC, rev. $402.
• Provident Trust Group LLC to Jennifer Lewis, rev. $107.
• Early Falsom Properties Inc. to Thomas Kemper, rev. $246.
• James Crumpton Jr. to David O’Connell, rev. $1,400.
• Barbara Marks to Alexander Ng, rev. $430.
• Frederick Winstead to Hugh Parker Jr., rev. $270.
• Frederick Winstead to Hugh Parker Jr., rev. $316.
• Beverli Dodge to Sandra Tyndall, rev. $430.
• Carol Roessing to Robin Colwell, rev. $12.
• Macye Maher to Mark Bowman, rev. $1,870.
• Modular Technologies Inc. to Jody Croom, rev. $280.
• Pelletier Creek LLC to Susan Hatcher, rev. $1,070.
• Roger Jones Jr. to Salt Creek Holdings LLC, rev. $1,100.
• Edward Jones to Salt Creek Holdings LLC, rev. $1,100.
• Frances Sessoms to Natalie Davis, rev. $578.
• Jonathan Vaughn to Jimmy Mercer, rev. $680.
• Jimmy Mercer to Jonathan Vaughn, rev. $1,350.
• Steven Warren to Donald Rhodes, rev. $617.
Harlowe Township
• Daniel Dooney to Chester Polak III, rev. $120.
• Mark Greiner to Barbara Burton, rev. $254.
Newport Township
• Kevin Freiburger to Wendy Jackson, rev. $250.
• Christopher Justice to Jericho Maguire, rev. $400.
• Leon Tolson to Troy Fulcher, rev. $56.
• JC Jackson Homes LLC to Jamaka Gooding, rev. $428.
• Robert Cranford to Crystal Fodrie, rev. $110.
• Betty Mann to Mark Stokes, rev. $76.
• Susan Brady to Marlene McGowan, rev. $348.
Beaufort Township
• Foxglove Beaufort LLC to Russell Hagemann, rev. $570.
• Shapiro & Ingle LLP to Elizabeth Willis, rev. $441.
• James Banks to Andrew Adams, rev. $110.
• Kristine Hunt to Thoams Carter, rev. $1,125.
• Barbara Jones to Karen Ostrowski, rev. $770.
• Gregory Simon to Charles Kennedy Jr., rev. $330.
• Patrick Ausband to Matthew DeVan, rev. $400.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Jeffrey Wood, rev. $896.
• Williams Family Properties LLC to Starflite Holdings LLC, rev. $270.
Straits Township
• The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Highlands Property Investments LLC, rev. $44.
• JSR Land Partners LLC to Mark Wolz, rev. $99.
