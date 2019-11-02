These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 25-31. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    Deborah Jensen to Tracy Warren, rev. $704.

•    Anthony Hardy to Jettie Roberson, rev. $950.

•    Robert Kaminski to William Ratliff Jr., rev. $930.

•    Linda Yankes to R. Steven Friend, rev. $940.

•    Jonathan Burger to Ethan Horne, rev. $220.

•    Benjamin Hutchins to Sheila Vasek, rev. $593.

•    Michael Tuttle to Elizabeth Thomas, rev. $340.

•    Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to Richard Lanier, rev. $565.

•    Richard Lanier to Brewer Rentals LLC, rev. $672.

•    Thomas Balcome to Stephen Balcome, rev. $300.

•    Charles Gibson Jr. to Nine Lines Farm LLC, rev. $300.

•    Kimberly Gibson to Nine Lines Farm LLC, rev. $22.

•    Rachel Smith to Daniel Partin, rev. $318.

•    Jabco LLC to C. Neil Williams, rev. $1,850.

•    Joann Fiebig to Joseph Smith, rev. $530.

•    Marilyn Jerrell to Steven Goodwin, rev. $1,518.

•    Thomas Strickland to Minh Chau Duc Le, rev. $100.

•    Franklin Darroch to Charles Bulla Jr., rev. $150.

•    Jessica Lasley to Sandra Holland, rev. $632.

•    Rigashi243LLC to Jo Ann Riddle, rev. $250.

•    Teresa Wisntead to Robert King, rev. $720.

•    Donald Drake to Hunter Brown, rev. $548.

•    Bogue Sound Investments LLC to Donald Drake, rev. $264.

•    Erick Wolford to Andrew Austin, rev. $920.

•    Josue Diaz to Sandra Wood, rev. $336.

•    Frank Amato to Michael Tuttle, rev. $490.

•    Terry Horton to The Melody M. Benson Revocable Trust, rev. $522.

•    Cynthia Earnhardt to C. Darrell Horne, rev. $730.

•    Irani Chirivas to John Moon, rev. $730.

•    Erick Small to Carmen Strigel, rev. $600.

•    Grove Pointe Properties LLC to Lisa Try, rev. $590.

Morehead Township

•    Kevin Furtner to Lucia Hidalgo, rev. $318.

•    Michael Kline to Kenneth Jackson, rev. $1,080.

•    John Doyle III to Harold Turlington, rev. $490.

•    Joshua South to Gregoria Solis, rev. $60.

•    FMB at the Grove LLC to Janice Bynum Property LLC, rev. $746.

•    Jennifer Riggle to Nancy Moshier, rev. $100.

•    Douglas Jones to David Gresham, rev. $170.

•    John Murray to Thomas Pusateri, rev. $3,562.

•    East Coast Seafood Inc. to Starbuck Holdings LLC, rev. $800.

•    Koulla Galantis to Page Smith, rev. $500.

•    Koulla Galantis to Diana James, rev. $300.

•    Richela Thomas to Jessica Hane, rev. $70.

•    George Dowdy to David Dowdy III, rev. $532.

•    North Carolina Coastal Federation Inc. to Randall Ebner, rev. $23.

•    Raymond Jones to Donna Kelly, rev. $570.

•    Phyllis Morton to Christopher Justice, rev. $759.

•    Steve Creech to Pasquale Cristofalo, rev. $117.

•    Gregory Seago to Stacey Seago, rev. $180.

•    Donna Ogenstad to Theo Earl, rev. $800.

•    Robert Ross to Todd Horner, rev. $424.

•    Joe Beam Sr. to Piedmont Natural Gas Company Inc., rev. $500.

•    Michael Sims to Ruffin Investment Properties LLC, rev. $402.

•    Provident Trust Group LLC to Jennifer Lewis, rev. $107.

•    Early Falsom Properties Inc. to Thomas Kemper, rev. $246.

•    James Crumpton Jr. to David O’Connell, rev. $1,400.

•    Barbara Marks to Alexander Ng, rev. $430.

•    Frederick Winstead to Hugh Parker Jr., rev. $270.

•    Frederick Winstead to Hugh Parker Jr., rev. $316.

•    Beverli Dodge to Sandra Tyndall, rev. $430.

•    Carol Roessing to Robin Colwell, rev. $12.

•    Macye Maher to Mark Bowman, rev. $1,870.

•    Modular Technologies Inc. to Jody Croom, rev. $280.

•    Pelletier Creek LLC to Susan Hatcher, rev. $1,070.

•    Roger Jones Jr. to Salt Creek Holdings LLC, rev. $1,100.

•    Edward Jones to Salt Creek Holdings LLC, rev. $1,100.

•    Frances Sessoms to Natalie Davis, rev. $578.

•    Jonathan Vaughn to Jimmy Mercer, rev. $680.

•    Jimmy Mercer to Jonathan Vaughn, rev. $1,350.

•    Steven Warren to Donald Rhodes, rev. $617.

Harlowe Township

•    Daniel Dooney to Chester Polak III, rev. $120.

•    Mark Greiner to Barbara Burton, rev. $254.

Newport Township

•    Kevin Freiburger to Wendy Jackson, rev. $250.

•    Christopher Justice to Jericho Maguire, rev. $400.

•    Leon Tolson to Troy Fulcher, rev. $56.

•    JC Jackson Homes LLC to Jamaka Gooding, rev. $428.

•    Robert Cranford to Crystal Fodrie, rev. $110.

•    Betty Mann to Mark Stokes, rev. $76.

•    Susan Brady to Marlene McGowan, rev. $348.

Beaufort Township

•    Foxglove Beaufort LLC to Russell Hagemann, rev. $570.

•    Shapiro & Ingle LLP to Elizabeth Willis, rev. $441.

•    James Banks to Andrew Adams, rev. $110.

•    Kristine Hunt to Thoams Carter, rev. $1,125.

•    Barbara Jones to Karen Ostrowski, rev. $770.

•    Gregory Simon to Charles Kennedy Jr., rev. $330.

•    Patrick Ausband to Matthew DeVan, rev. $400.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Jeffrey Wood, rev. $896.

•    Williams Family Properties LLC to Starflite Holdings LLC, rev. $270.

Straits Township

•    The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Highlands Property Investments LLC, rev. $44.

•    JSR Land Partners LLC to Mark Wolz, rev. $99.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.