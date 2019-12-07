These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 29-Dec. 4. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Brown & Barefoot LLC to John Santoro, rev. $1,470.
• Stephen Naymick II to Ryan Ellis, rev. $552.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Cesar Ojeda, rev. $510.
• Hong Hoogendorn to Stacy Goltz, rev. $610.
• Nancy Christensen to Graham Byrd, rev. $165.
• Scott Taylor to Beach Ties LLC, rev. $746.
• Leslie Lipkin to Elizabeth Morrison, rev. $307.
• Ollen Lane Jr. to Doug Beamon, rev. $3,000.
• Michael Hux to Rolf Schmidt, rev. $1,510.
• Lee Thompson Jr. to TKHS Properties Inc., rev. $210.
• Donald Peele to Hardin Family Trust, rev. $1,078.
Morehead Township
• Thomas Taft Sr. to Darious Ballou III, rev. $550.
• PLA Properties LLC to William Jones Sr., rev. $396.
• Johnathan Roberts to Susan Smith, rev. $393.
• Peter Bocker to Jason Ketchum, rev. $604.
• Steven Murdoch to Gerald Bright Jr., rev. $56.
• Carson Beaman to Donald Zeiders, rev. $436.
• Judy Salchow to Juan Muniz, rev. $340.
• Rebecca Marks to Stephen Hawkins, rev. $490.
• Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, rev. $208.
• CHM&S LLC to Rangeley Brown, rev. $960.
• Debbie Scheller to Donnie Griffin Sr., rev. $316.
Newport Township
• Raymond Braxton to Noah Sady, rev. $500.
• Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Deutcsche Bank National Trust Company, rev. $130.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Sean Kelley, rev. $506.
• Thelma Odham to Preston Davis, rev. $65.
Harlowe Township
• Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to American Financial Resources Inc., rev. $128.
• Teresa Hamilton to William Boulia, rev. $190.
Beaufort Township
• Joseph Brearey to James Davis III, rev. $560.
• James Davis III to Diane Davis, rev. $500.
• David Hunt to Henry MacDonald, rev. $80.
• Mary Armstrong to Douglas Privette, rev. $70.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Charles Deans Jr., rev. $872.
Merrimon Township
• Joanne Gross to Brian Roderick, rev. $54.
• Jean Swinson to Mark Smith, rev. $10.
• Jerry Tapscott to Johnathon Roberts, rev. $420.
Marshallberg Township
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Randy Frye, rev. $74.
