These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 29-Dec. 4. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    Brown & Barefoot LLC to John Santoro, rev. $1,470.

•    Stephen Naymick II to Ryan Ellis, rev. $552.

•    D.R. Horton Inc. to Cesar Ojeda, rev. $510.

•    Hong Hoogendorn to Stacy Goltz, rev. $610.

•    Nancy Christensen to Graham Byrd, rev. $165.

•    Scott Taylor to Beach Ties LLC, rev. $746.

•    Leslie Lipkin to Elizabeth Morrison, rev. $307.

•    Ollen Lane Jr. to Doug Beamon, rev. $3,000.

•    Michael Hux to Rolf Schmidt, rev. $1,510.

•    Lee Thompson Jr. to TKHS Properties Inc., rev. $210.

•    Donald Peele to Hardin Family Trust, rev. $1,078.

Morehead Township

•    Thomas Taft Sr. to Darious Ballou III, rev. $550.

•    PLA Properties LLC to William Jones Sr., rev. $396.

•    Johnathan Roberts to Susan Smith, rev. $393.

•    Peter Bocker to Jason Ketchum, rev. $604.

•    Steven Murdoch to Gerald Bright Jr., rev. $56.

•    Carson Beaman to Donald Zeiders, rev. $436.

•    Judy Salchow to Juan Muniz, rev. $340.

•    Rebecca Marks to Stephen Hawkins, rev. $490.

•    Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, rev. $208.

•    CHM&S LLC to Rangeley Brown, rev. $960.

•    Debbie Scheller to Donnie Griffin Sr., rev. $316.

     Newport Township

•    Raymond Braxton to Noah Sady, rev. $500.

•    Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Deutcsche Bank National Trust Company, rev. $130.

•    J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Sean Kelley, rev. $506.

•    Thelma Odham to Preston Davis, rev. $65.

Harlowe Township

•    Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to American Financial Resources Inc., rev. $128.

•    Teresa Hamilton to William Boulia, rev. $190.  

Beaufort Township

•    Joseph Brearey to James Davis III, rev. $560.

•    James Davis III to Diane Davis, rev. $500.

•    David Hunt to Henry MacDonald, rev. $80.

•    Mary Armstrong to Douglas Privette, rev. $70.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Charles Deans Jr., rev. $872.

Merrimon Township

•    Joanne Gross to Brian Roderick, rev. $54.

•    Jean Swinson to Mark Smith, rev. $10.

•    Jerry Tapscott to Johnathon Roberts, rev. $420.

Marshallberg Township

•    Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Randy Frye, rev. $74.

