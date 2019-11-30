These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 22-26. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    Wade Evans to Cynthia Aviles, rev. $518.

•    Kira Slicker to Judith Moore, rev. $405.

•    Lawrence Killbrew to Charles Alford, rev. $80.

•    Kevin Miller to Peter Carroll, rev. $156.

•    Midori Railey to Joshua Van Winkle, rev. $282.

•    Charles Jordan Jr. to Carla Withrow, rev. $690.

•    James West to Ronnie Mitchell, rev. $370.

•    Humphrey Builders LLC to Brantley Painter, rev. $729.

•    Kevin Welch to Mark Bailes, rev. $564.

•    John Boggan Jr. to Tamara Liaschenko, rev. $635.

Morehead Township

•    Thomas Ray to David Stroud, rev. $985.

•    Vanessa Williams to Jose Jimenez, rev. $180.

•    A. Kevin Ricks to Blake Eason, rev. $361.

•    Ronnie Johnston to James Schulte, rev. $616.

•    Gerald Linfoot to Lee Couch, rev. $116.

•    James Poole to 2700 Bridges Street Investments LLC, rev. $2,600.

•    James Webb Jr. to Paul Bronson, rev. $760.

•    Renfrow Properties LLC to James Renfrow, rev. $210.

•    Bobby Floars to Matthew Brown, rev. $910.

•    Francis Mark Jr. to Emiro Colasanto, rev. $330.

•    Jason Ketchum to William Achtenberg, rev. $342.

•    Brian Bass to Rembert Investments LLC, rev. $180.

•    Rembert Investments LLC to Brian Bass, rev. $240.

•    Kevin Schultz to Keith Corgan, rev. $285.

•    Margaret Bell to Charlotte Rice, rev. $23.

•    Betsy DeCampo to Maurice Cauley, rev. $280.

•    Erin Fitzsimmons to Justin Phillips, rev. $652.

Harlowe Township

•    Kenneth Coles to Terry Tyndall, rev. $56.

Newport Township

•    Brian King to Jessica Gibson, rev. $530.

•    J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Travis Peterson, rev. $616.

•    Thomas Lewicki to Jenny McBride, rev. $304.

•    J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Michael Dougherty, rev. $506.

Beaufort Township

•    Levi Oglesby III to Jason Brock, rev. $384.

•    Conscience Bay LLC to Robert Rowe, rev. $270.

•    John Barnes to Lauren Anderson, rev. $326.

Merrimon Township

•    Robert Mathes to John Hasenei Jr., rev. $156.

•    Asilomar Sibulkin to Lynn Durant, rev. $20.

Straits Township

•    Brickhouse Lane LLC to Stephen McDaniel, rev. $1,570.

Harkers Island Township

•    Peggy Jones to Rusty Taylor, rev. $60.

Smyrna Township

•    Donald Overby to Rebecca Komoroski, rev. $64.

Atlantic Township

•    Judy Starr to 947 Seashore LLC, rev. $190.

