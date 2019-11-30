These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 22-26. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Wade Evans to Cynthia Aviles, rev. $518.
• Kira Slicker to Judith Moore, rev. $405.
• Lawrence Killbrew to Charles Alford, rev. $80.
• Kevin Miller to Peter Carroll, rev. $156.
• Midori Railey to Joshua Van Winkle, rev. $282.
• Charles Jordan Jr. to Carla Withrow, rev. $690.
• James West to Ronnie Mitchell, rev. $370.
• Humphrey Builders LLC to Brantley Painter, rev. $729.
• Kevin Welch to Mark Bailes, rev. $564.
• John Boggan Jr. to Tamara Liaschenko, rev. $635.
Morehead Township
• Thomas Ray to David Stroud, rev. $985.
• Vanessa Williams to Jose Jimenez, rev. $180.
• A. Kevin Ricks to Blake Eason, rev. $361.
• Ronnie Johnston to James Schulte, rev. $616.
• Gerald Linfoot to Lee Couch, rev. $116.
• James Poole to 2700 Bridges Street Investments LLC, rev. $2,600.
• James Webb Jr. to Paul Bronson, rev. $760.
• Renfrow Properties LLC to James Renfrow, rev. $210.
• Bobby Floars to Matthew Brown, rev. $910.
• Francis Mark Jr. to Emiro Colasanto, rev. $330.
• Jason Ketchum to William Achtenberg, rev. $342.
• Brian Bass to Rembert Investments LLC, rev. $180.
• Rembert Investments LLC to Brian Bass, rev. $240.
• Kevin Schultz to Keith Corgan, rev. $285.
• Margaret Bell to Charlotte Rice, rev. $23.
• Betsy DeCampo to Maurice Cauley, rev. $280.
• Erin Fitzsimmons to Justin Phillips, rev. $652.
Harlowe Township
• Kenneth Coles to Terry Tyndall, rev. $56.
Newport Township
• Brian King to Jessica Gibson, rev. $530.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Travis Peterson, rev. $616.
• Thomas Lewicki to Jenny McBride, rev. $304.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Michael Dougherty, rev. $506.
Beaufort Township
• Levi Oglesby III to Jason Brock, rev. $384.
• Conscience Bay LLC to Robert Rowe, rev. $270.
• John Barnes to Lauren Anderson, rev. $326.
Merrimon Township
• Robert Mathes to John Hasenei Jr., rev. $156.
• Asilomar Sibulkin to Lynn Durant, rev. $20.
Straits Township
• Brickhouse Lane LLC to Stephen McDaniel, rev. $1,570.
Harkers Island Township
• Peggy Jones to Rusty Taylor, rev. $60.
Smyrna Township
• Donald Overby to Rebecca Komoroski, rev. $64.
Atlantic Township
• Judy Starr to 947 Seashore LLC, rev. $190.
