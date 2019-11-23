These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 15-21. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Michael Grubb to Ronald Webb, rev. $760.
• Diamond 18 LLC to RtS54 LLC, rev. $2,650.
• PFW LLC to William Massey Jr., rev. $1,374.
• James Flexer to Elizabeth Scott, rev. $544.
• Donna Denton to Richard Bostic III, rev. $283.
• Ralph Lane to Tony Tran, rev. $710.
• Timothy Devin to Dennis McGivern, rev. $380.
• Paul Foley to Richard Gay, rev. $366.
• Louis Martin to Velvet Lile, rev. $730.
• Bonnie Turner to Todd Elmore, rev. $380.
• William Hargett II to Nancy Webster, rev. $990.
• Star Hill Golf Club of Cape Carteret to Jeffrey Holt, rev. $110.
• WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $525.
• WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $220.
• Kenneth West to George Kivett Jr., rev. $110.
• Thomas Wetherington to Roger Bond, rev. $32.
• James Wells to Freddie Evans Jr., rev. $238.
• Samuel King II to Samuel Morris-Bloom, rev. $498.
Morehead Township
• Benjamin Wunderly to Jeffrey Deering, rev. $380.
• Evan Knight to Webster Harrison, rev. $418.
• Timothy Taylor to William Marsh, rev. $834.
• John Porterfield to Vu Nguyen, rev. $414.
• Michael Thomas to Andrew Jones, rev. $212.
• Mark Schlenker to Linda Smith, rev. $180.
• Gerald Willer to Jeffrey Davis, rev. $491.
• James Kraft to Charles Doyle, rev. $710.
• Diane Donovan to Michael Lomax, rev. $700.
• Jeffrey Davis to Edward Murrelle, rev. $630.
• Martha Mitchell to Janice French, rev. $570.
• Marker Eight Holdings LLC to Howard Development Inc., rev. $1,800.
• Schulyer Giles to Lisa Bourbeau, rev. $484.
• Ricky Gregory to Linda Smith, rev. $156.
• Bonavita Holdings LLC to Leon Capital Ventures LLC, rev. $800.
• Ronald Bjorkland to Daniel Diehl, rev. $331.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Alecia Foster, rev. $508.
• Thomas Brazelton to Integrity Investments of the Triangle LLC, rev. $170.
• Beverly Pham to Sanh Van, rev. $590.
• Anthony Petrilli to Evan Knight, rev. $472.
• Lynda Geanes to Greta Boshamer, rev. $354.
• Craig Norfolk to John Garrod, rev. $1,100.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Echo Bravo LLC, rev. $528.
• Ted Brewer to Warren Whitney, rev. $170.
• Judith Heinlein to Benjamin Wunderly, rev. $496.
• Don Hathaway to John Clark, rev. $756.
• Future Sales Greenville LLC to David Pollard, rev. $390.
Newport Township
• Shalla Hemenway to Ronald Deese II, rev. $280.
• J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $270.
• Linda Waddell to Richard Savage, rev. $414.
• Scott Wilder to Robert Allen, rev. $660.
• Johnny Hicks to Robert Weeks, rev. $130.
• Shawn Frazier to John Woods, rev. $540.
• Frederick Davis Jr. to Nichole Marshall, rev. $230.
• Ronnie Acha Jr. to David McCray, rev. $280.
• Anthony Powell Jr. to Brandon Jensen, rev. $720.
Beaufort Township
• Shelly Bernr to Amanda Tong, rev. $500.
• Teresa Ellison to Bryan Shultz, rev. $145.
• Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developer LLC, rev. $260.
• Beaufort’s Beacon LLC to Kelly Odom, rev. $700.
• Assets Recovery Center Investments LLC to Juana Resendiz, rev. $40.
• Malcolm Willis Jr. to Derek Walker, rev. $133.
• Donna Cayton to Brandon Cayton, rev. $500.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Tanya Puckett, rev. $876.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Michael Grubb, rev. $788.
Merrimon Township
• John Missell to MTGLQ Investors LP, rev. $1,389.
Straits Township
• Laura Sullivan to Robert Collins III, rev. $860.
• William Collins to Timothy Potter Jr., rev. $306.
• Barbara Zarate to Martin Giblin, rev. $35.
Harkers Island Township
• Robert Ensminger Jr. to Tammy Hicks, rev. $320.
• Michael Ganey to Thomas Sheehan, rev. $400.
Marshallberg Township
• William Pearce Jr. to Claudia Evans, rev. $80.
