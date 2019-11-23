These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 15-21. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    Michael Grubb to Ronald Webb, rev. $760.

•    Diamond 18 LLC to RtS54 LLC, rev. $2,650.

•    PFW LLC to William Massey Jr., rev. $1,374.

•    James Flexer to Elizabeth Scott, rev. $544.

•    Donna Denton to Richard Bostic III, rev. $283.

•    Ralph Lane to Tony Tran, rev. $710.

•    Timothy Devin to Dennis McGivern, rev. $380.

•    Paul Foley to Richard Gay, rev. $366.

•    Louis Martin to Velvet Lile, rev. $730.

•    Bonnie Turner to Todd Elmore, rev. $380.

•    William Hargett II to Nancy Webster, rev. $990.

•    Star Hill Golf Club of Cape Carteret to Jeffrey Holt, rev. $110.

•    WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $525.

•    WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $220.

•    Kenneth West to George Kivett Jr., rev. $110.

•    Thomas Wetherington to Roger Bond, rev. $32.

•    James Wells to Freddie Evans Jr., rev. $238.

•    Samuel King II to Samuel Morris-Bloom, rev. $498.

Morehead Township

•    Benjamin Wunderly to Jeffrey Deering, rev. $380.

•    Evan Knight to Webster Harrison, rev. $418.

•    Timothy Taylor to William Marsh, rev. $834.

•    John Porterfield to Vu Nguyen, rev. $414.

•    Michael Thomas to Andrew Jones, rev. $212.

•    Mark Schlenker to Linda Smith, rev. $180.

•    Gerald Willer to Jeffrey Davis, rev. $491.

•    James Kraft to Charles Doyle, rev. $710.

•    Diane Donovan to Michael Lomax, rev. $700.

•    Jeffrey Davis to Edward Murrelle, rev. $630.

•    Martha Mitchell to Janice French, rev. $570.

•    Marker Eight Holdings LLC to Howard Development Inc., rev. $1,800.

•    Schulyer Giles to Lisa Bourbeau, rev. $484.

•    Ricky Gregory to Linda Smith, rev. $156.

•    Bonavita Holdings LLC to Leon Capital Ventures LLC, rev. $800.

•    Ronald Bjorkland to Daniel Diehl, rev. $331.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Alecia Foster, rev. $508.

•    Thomas Brazelton to Integrity Investments of the Triangle LLC, rev. $170.

•    Beverly Pham to Sanh Van, rev. $590.

•    Anthony Petrilli to Evan Knight, rev. $472.

•    Lynda Geanes to Greta Boshamer, rev. $354.

•    Craig Norfolk to John Garrod, rev. $1,100.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Echo Bravo LLC, rev. $528.

•    Ted Brewer to Warren Whitney, rev. $170.

•    Judith Heinlein to Benjamin Wunderly, rev. $496.

•    Don Hathaway to John Clark, rev. $756.

•    Future Sales Greenville LLC to David Pollard, rev. $390.

Newport Township

•    Shalla Hemenway to Ronald Deese II, rev. $280.

•    J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $270.

•    Linda Waddell to Richard Savage, rev. $414.

•    Scott Wilder to Robert Allen, rev. $660.

•    Johnny Hicks to Robert Weeks, rev. $130.

•    Shawn Frazier to John Woods, rev. $540.

•    Frederick Davis Jr. to Nichole Marshall, rev. $230.

•    Ronnie Acha Jr. to David McCray, rev. $280.

•    Anthony Powell Jr. to Brandon Jensen, rev. $720.

Beaufort Township

•    Shelly Bernr to Amanda Tong, rev. $500.

•    Teresa Ellison to Bryan Shultz, rev. $145.

•    Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developer LLC, rev. $260.

•    Beaufort’s Beacon LLC to Kelly Odom, rev. $700.

•    Assets Recovery Center Investments LLC to Juana Resendiz, rev. $40.

•    Malcolm Willis Jr. to Derek Walker, rev. $133.

•    Donna Cayton to Brandon Cayton, rev. $500.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Tanya Puckett, rev. $876.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Michael Grubb, rev. $788.

Merrimon Township

•    John Missell to MTGLQ Investors LP, rev. $1,389.

Straits Township

•    Laura Sullivan to Robert Collins III, rev. $860.

•    William Collins to Timothy Potter Jr., rev. $306.

•    Barbara Zarate to Martin Giblin, rev. $35.

Harkers Island Township

•    Robert Ensminger Jr. to Tammy Hicks, rev. $320.

•    Michael Ganey to Thomas Sheehan, rev. $400.

Marshallberg Township

•    William Pearce Jr. to Claudia Evans, rev. $80.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.