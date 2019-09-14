These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Aug. 30-Sept. 12. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• EIP LLC to Larry Smith, rev. $680.
• Carolina South Builders Inc. to Jacob Kight, rev. $830.
• Donald Frye to Charles Morgan II, rev. $590.
• Grace Whittome to Timothy Missner, rev. $940.
• Nautical Builders Inc. to Michael Veal, rev. $710.
• Alan Page to Kristan Osborne, rev. $84.
• Gordon Howell to Cobblestone Properties LLC, rev. $2,100.
• Nancy Hale to Jimmy Adams Jr., rev. $250.
• Dan Leonard Jr. to Elisandro Patino, rev. $890.
• William Page Jr. to Anthony Futral, rev. $450.
• Summer Trading LLC to Cynthia Rhodes, rev. $170.
• WJH LLC to William Peery, rev. $390.
• Glenda Schwarz to Johnny Aycock, rev. $290.
• Randall Phillips to Carolyn Lewis, rev. $670.
• Clarence Young Jr. to Calvin Vogel, rev. $1,284.
• Alan Maynard to M and S of Carteret LLC, rev. $526.
• David Norris to David Jansen, rev. $1,170.
• Clement Vance Jr. to Jonathan Anderson, rev. $958.
Morehead Township
• Justin Phillips to Thomas Wolf Sr., rev. $352.
• Greg Boggs to Christopher Masters, rev. $240.
• C.R. Wheatly to Scott DeMichele, rev. $250.
• PALCO Investments LLC to Samuel Ramsey, rev. $415.
• Earl Nixon to Joseph Furtner, rev. $440.
• M. Douglas Goines to Thomas Singleton, rev. $320.
• Carolyn Perrigo to Bob Cherry, rev. $755.
• Barton Lewis to Virginia Sears, rev. $1,230.
• Deborah Boddiford to Carolina East Construction LLC, rev. $200.
• William Wagner to Joel Harris Jr., rev. $496.
• Barbara White to Darion Upton, rev. $310.
• Jo Ann Phillips to Nancy Penry, rev. $220.
• Constance Luper to Dred Mitchell Jr., rev. $480.
• Peppertree Atlantic Beach II Association Inc. to Festiva Real Estate Holdings LLC, rev. $694.
• Patricia Spear to Terrance Wolfe, rev. $551.
• Robert Potter Jr. to Jesse Council, rev. $280.
• Vann Pair to Lazarus Holdings LLC, rev. $125.
• Michel Beach House LLC to David Crabtree, rev. $1,030.
• Ellen Avery to Becky Batts, rev. $400.
• Jonathan Bell to Michel Bailey, rev. $2,580.
• James Thompson to Robert Hines, rev. $1,084.
• Shirley Harris to David Fleming, rev. $793.
• Gerald Graham to James Eckenrode, rev. $780.
• Greta Boshamer to Stuart Sanderson, rev. $444.
• MGM Inc. to Robert Hickman, rev. $650.
• Joann Lindsey to Brenda Amsden, rev. $476.
• Norman Kenneally to Andrew Cambron, rev. $870.
• Lyn Todd to Norman Kenneally, rev. $602.
• M. Craig West to Jerry Milton, rev. $2,300.
• MGM Inc. to Amber Hughes, rev. $146.
• Esmeralda Rivas to Homer Blackburn, rev. $230.
• David Wood to Stremata LLC, rev. $190.
• Rollins Johnson to Eugene Wortham, rev. $504.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Joshua Ellingsworth, rev. $340.
• Richard Smith to Corbett Johnson, rev. $308.
• Richard Holmes to Fiddlers Ridge 6 LLC, rev. $790.
• Robert Scott to Bryan McLamb, rev. $450.
Harlowe Township
• David Banas to Samantha Taylor, rev. $279.
Newport Township
• Robert Terry III to William Roberts, rev. $370.
• Timothy Terry to Bryan Johnson, rev. $304.
• Bryan Myers to Gavin Vollmer, rev. $335.
• Johnny Hicks to Dolan Spitler, rev. $128.
• Darlene Hardison to Mark Huston, rev. $37.
• James Weeks to Carl Juhle, rev. $230.
Beaufort Township
• Anthony Cunningham to Dennis Harrold, rev. $2,351.
• Jeremy Ferguson to Marilyn Fulkerson, rev. $478.
• Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $220.
• Warren McDevett Jr. to Robert Matheny Jr., rev. $790.
• Margaret Kilpatrick to Rodney Day, rev. $398.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Gladys Atkins, rev. $859.
• Rachel Cooper to Tom G. Alls Builder Inc., rev. $270.
• Wayne Miracle to Tammy Marlow, rev. $574.
Straits Township
• Lawrence Lewis to Sherwood Lewis Jr., rev. $70.
• Francis Southerland IV to Michael Byrum, rev. $550.
• Annette Tersigni to Donald Heglar, rev. $103.
Harkers Island Township
• 4 Sisters-00 LLC to Kenneth Degruchy, rev. $560.
Atlantic Township
• Carolyn Morris to Anthony Chaney, rev. $80.
Cedar Island Township
• James Daniels to Thomas Mullen, rev. $248.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.