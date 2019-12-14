These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Dec. 5-11. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    Shoreside Builders LLC to Tracy Mann, rev. $1,170.

•    Anna Fonville to Melissa Shamblin, rev. $715.

•    Richard Alati to Knott Real Estate Holdings LLC, rev. $832.

•    Lawrence Frank to Marco Stoia, rev. $133.

•    Surfside Realty Comp. Inc. to Bogue Bank Water Corp., rev. $20.

•    Horizons East LLC to Eric Martin, rev. $340.

•    John Mackowiak to Henry Perretta, rev. $3,130.

•    Anne Mackey to Marsha Fridrich, rev. $414.

•    Phillip Berrier to Ryan Holland, rev. $360.

•    Michael Amick to Susan Walther, rev. $440.

•    Dawn Newbry to Kathy Houghtaling, rev. $660.

•    Marian McDonald to Michael Brest, rev. $594.

•    Glenn Fish to John Enscore, rev. $540.

•    Scott Yagodzinskie to Donald Fowler II, rev. $330.

•    Robert Wieciech to Bruce Whitt, rev. $1,320.

•    Coyne Family Properties LLC to Tracy Smathers, rev. $740.

•    Robert Donnenwirth to John Edwards, rev. $270.

•    Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Joseph Donald III, rev. $780.

•    Robert Langley to David Powell, rev. $410.

•    William Thomas Jr. to First Choice Properties & Developing Inc., rev. $138.

•    Rodney Green to Gwendolyn Staton, rev. $440.

•    Hodges Throckmorton to Darren Shingleton, rev. $350.

Morehead Township

•    Marshall Beach to John Brodman, rev. $920.

•    Andrea Anderson to Double R Farm Service LLC, rev. $335.

•    Catherine Bayer to Jack Repass, rev. $70.

•    Aaron Baker to Howard Development Inc., rev. $2,600.

•    J&T Coastal LLC to Daniel Stick, rev. $419.

•    Dorene Snyder to Marietta Craft, rev. $730.

•    Lionel Scott Jr. to Gary Dreibelbis, rev. $246.

•    KABUTO 25 LLC to Virginia Barnes, rev. $200.

•    Timothy Hodge to Bradfort Swiger, rev. $745.

•    102 West Terminal Boulevard LLC to Ross DeMay Jr., rev. $770.

•    Carisa Bennett to Louis Davis II, rev. $296.

•    Adam Stamnos to Tyler Small, rev. $390.

•    Stephen Walker to Stanley Styron III, rev. $156.

•    Thomas Brewer Jr. to Christopher Regeis, rev. $560.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to William Rock, rev. $574.

•    Rembert Investments LLC to Alfred Holcomb Jr., rev. $240.

•    Alfred Holcomb Jr. to Stephen Fussell, rev. $135.

•    Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Paul Michalak, rev. $240.

•    Betty Goodson to Patricia Bost, rev. $1,250.

•    Mary Jo Bertsch to Stephen Fordham, rev. $800.

•    Fitzula Properties LLC to Mark Stokes, rev. $122.

•    Marjorie Perry to Padric Lynch, rev. $364.

Newport Township

•    James Bousman Jr. to William Henderson, rev. $280.

•    William Henderson to James Bousmann Jr., rev. $440.

•    Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, rev. $235.

•    Katie Labelle to Phillip Burge, rev. $140.

•    Sandra Choate to Daniel Chambers, rev. $5.

•    Lila Johnson to Jonathan Clark, rev. $260.

Beaufort Township

•    John Hudnall to Marvin Hines, rev. $100.

•    Randall Ramsey to Richard Lewis, rev. $300.

•    Harry Henry Jr. to Marcus Sorgatz, rev. $490.

•    M. Douglas Goines to Arthur Vanek, rev. $48.

•    G.A.B.E. LLC to Cody Price, rev. $24.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Emily Vaughan, rev. $838.

•    William Burbridge to John Cutrell Jr., rev. $518.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Anthony Smith, rev. $905.

Straits Township

•    Randall Linville to James Tosto, rev. $70.

Harkers Island Township

•    Donna Johnson to Kendell Guthrie, rev. $300.

•    American Advisors Group to Chris Carsia, rev. $354.

•    M.W. McLamb to Anthony Johnson, rev. $50.

Sea Level Township

•    Betty Gilmore to John Lorick, rev. $30.

Atlantic Township

•    First Troy SPE LLC to Bradly Brown, rev. $113.

•    Penny Bradshaw to Brian Boyle, rev. $144.

Cedar Island Township

•    Gary Fletcher to Eric James, rev. $26.

