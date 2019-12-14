These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Dec. 5-11. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Shoreside Builders LLC to Tracy Mann, rev. $1,170.
• Anna Fonville to Melissa Shamblin, rev. $715.
• Richard Alati to Knott Real Estate Holdings LLC, rev. $832.
• Lawrence Frank to Marco Stoia, rev. $133.
• Surfside Realty Comp. Inc. to Bogue Bank Water Corp., rev. $20.
• Horizons East LLC to Eric Martin, rev. $340.
• John Mackowiak to Henry Perretta, rev. $3,130.
• Anne Mackey to Marsha Fridrich, rev. $414.
• Phillip Berrier to Ryan Holland, rev. $360.
• Michael Amick to Susan Walther, rev. $440.
• Dawn Newbry to Kathy Houghtaling, rev. $660.
• Marian McDonald to Michael Brest, rev. $594.
• Glenn Fish to John Enscore, rev. $540.
• Scott Yagodzinskie to Donald Fowler II, rev. $330.
• Robert Wieciech to Bruce Whitt, rev. $1,320.
• Coyne Family Properties LLC to Tracy Smathers, rev. $740.
• Robert Donnenwirth to John Edwards, rev. $270.
• Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Joseph Donald III, rev. $780.
• Robert Langley to David Powell, rev. $410.
• William Thomas Jr. to First Choice Properties & Developing Inc., rev. $138.
• Rodney Green to Gwendolyn Staton, rev. $440.
• Hodges Throckmorton to Darren Shingleton, rev. $350.
Morehead Township
• Marshall Beach to John Brodman, rev. $920.
• Andrea Anderson to Double R Farm Service LLC, rev. $335.
• Catherine Bayer to Jack Repass, rev. $70.
• Aaron Baker to Howard Development Inc., rev. $2,600.
• J&T Coastal LLC to Daniel Stick, rev. $419.
• Dorene Snyder to Marietta Craft, rev. $730.
• Lionel Scott Jr. to Gary Dreibelbis, rev. $246.
• KABUTO 25 LLC to Virginia Barnes, rev. $200.
• Timothy Hodge to Bradfort Swiger, rev. $745.
• 102 West Terminal Boulevard LLC to Ross DeMay Jr., rev. $770.
• Carisa Bennett to Louis Davis II, rev. $296.
• Adam Stamnos to Tyler Small, rev. $390.
• Stephen Walker to Stanley Styron III, rev. $156.
• Thomas Brewer Jr. to Christopher Regeis, rev. $560.
• Streamline Developers LLC to William Rock, rev. $574.
• Rembert Investments LLC to Alfred Holcomb Jr., rev. $240.
• Alfred Holcomb Jr. to Stephen Fussell, rev. $135.
• Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Paul Michalak, rev. $240.
• Betty Goodson to Patricia Bost, rev. $1,250.
• Mary Jo Bertsch to Stephen Fordham, rev. $800.
• Fitzula Properties LLC to Mark Stokes, rev. $122.
• Marjorie Perry to Padric Lynch, rev. $364.
Newport Township
• James Bousman Jr. to William Henderson, rev. $280.
• William Henderson to James Bousmann Jr., rev. $440.
• Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, rev. $235.
• Katie Labelle to Phillip Burge, rev. $140.
• Sandra Choate to Daniel Chambers, rev. $5.
• Lila Johnson to Jonathan Clark, rev. $260.
Beaufort Township
• John Hudnall to Marvin Hines, rev. $100.
• Randall Ramsey to Richard Lewis, rev. $300.
• Harry Henry Jr. to Marcus Sorgatz, rev. $490.
• M. Douglas Goines to Arthur Vanek, rev. $48.
• G.A.B.E. LLC to Cody Price, rev. $24.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Emily Vaughan, rev. $838.
• William Burbridge to John Cutrell Jr., rev. $518.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Anthony Smith, rev. $905.
Straits Township
• Randall Linville to James Tosto, rev. $70.
Harkers Island Township
• Donna Johnson to Kendell Guthrie, rev. $300.
• American Advisors Group to Chris Carsia, rev. $354.
• M.W. McLamb to Anthony Johnson, rev. $50.
Sea Level Township
• Betty Gilmore to John Lorick, rev. $30.
Atlantic Township
• First Troy SPE LLC to Bradly Brown, rev. $113.
• Penny Bradshaw to Brian Boyle, rev. $144.
Cedar Island Township
• Gary Fletcher to Eric James, rev. $26.
