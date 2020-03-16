CEDAR POINT — Due to the request of Gov. Roy Cooper, warnings provided by local, state and federal health officials and the desire to keep town resident and staff safe, the town of Cedar Point will be adjusting its normal operating procedure.
The town announced it will make the following changes:
- Except for official meeting conducted by the town board of commissioners, no meetings shall be conducted at town hall until further notice.
- Those looking to conduct official business with the town are encouraged to do so either online or over the phone. All of the town’s permit applications can be found and paid for on the town’s website, cedarpointnc.org.
- In the event you feel you must come to town hall, only the lobby will be open to visitors. However, you are encouraged to call town hall before stopping by in an attempt to address your concerns without physical interaction with staff. As the situation progresses, in-person discussions with staff may need to be conducted by appointment only.
- The town is currently taking steps to reduce the need for staff members to by physically present in order to conduct town business and may at times be absent from town hall. However, in such event, calls made during business hours to 252-393-7898 or 252-764-7081 will be answered as quickly as possible.
If you have any questions about this announcement or about the town’s operating procedures during this time, call Town Administrator David Rief at 252-764-7081.
