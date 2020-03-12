RALEIGH (AP) — The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in North Carolina has grown to 12, the state's top public health official announced Thursday.
The four additional confirmed cases were disclosed by State Health Director Elizabeth Tilson at a state government task force meeting on the COVID-19 response. Gov. Roy Cooper said at the meeting two of those people are in Forsyth County and a third case is in Johnston County. The fourth is a Durham resident who tested positive in another state, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release. The previously announced eight cases were centered in the Raleigh-Durham area.
Gov. Cooper already declared a state emergency earlier this week, giving him more personnel and fiscal flexibility to attempt to limit the spread of the virus.
Gov. Cooper previously urged certain at-risk people to avoid large crowds and recommended limited visitation to nursing homes and assisted-living centers. More robust recommendations were directed toward the Triangle area, such as asking local businesses to use technology so employees can work from home.
Gov. Cooper said he plan to announce additional and revised recommendations for individuals later Thursday.
“We need to do everything that we can to work to prevent the spread of the virus and also to mitigate," Gov. Cooper said at the state emergency operations center. “We know that lives are at stake.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
All 17 University of North Carolina system campuses and several key private schools already announced this week they are shifting later this month away from face-to-face instruction and toward alternative methods like online classes. Some universities are extending spring break in part to prepare for the transition away from in-person classes. Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be canceled or postponed unless they are authorized by a school chancellor or provost.
“It's important for us to most of the time give wide discretion for flexibility across the system. This is not one of those times," UNC system Interim President Bill Roper said Thursday.
Public K-12 schools remain open based on recommendations by health officials, state Superintendent Mark Johnson said. Local and regional organizations already are canceling or postponing public events. Thursday morning, Emerald Isle canceled the town's annual St. Patrick's Festival, which was set for Saturday.
This week's most prominent event in North Carolina, the Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball tournament, will now be played without fans in attendance at the Greensboro Coliseum starting with Thursday's quarterfinal games. The ACC made the decision Wednesday night.
“All of our lives will change in some way over the next few weeks and months,” Gov. Cooper said. “We're going to have make some tough decisions (and) some of them will be unpopular.”
More than 126,000 people in more than 110 countries have been infected and more than 4,600 people have died worldwide. U.S. cases now number more than 1,300.
(Previous report)
RALEIGH (AP) — An eighth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Carolina, health officials announced Wednesday.
The latest patient is from Wake County, where five other residents tested positive, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release. The new case involves a traveler from Indiana who visited Biogen in Raleigh last week, the department said.
The test conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, are presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The other five Wake County patients had traveled to Boston, Mass., to attend a BioGen conference, according to the department. Several cases of COVID-19 across the country have been linked to the conference, according to a previous news release.
About an hour later, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its men's basketball tournament would be played without fans in attendance beginning with the quarterfinal round Thursday.
In the afternoon, the University of North Carolina system said Wednesday each of its 17 schools will move from face-to-face instruction to “alternative course delivery” no later than Friday, March 20 and will continue indefinitely.
A news release issued by the system said the alternative course delivery will begin Monday, March 23, with a goal of resuming in-person instruction as soon as reasonably possible. Each school will provide specific details to its students and faculty, according to the release.
It will be up to the school leaders to determine which classes, such as those with labs, will require continued in-person instruction and attendance, the release said.
Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be canceled or postponed unless they are authorized by a school chancellor or provost, according to the release. Also, university-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more is suspended, and all travel outside the state is suspended, unless a chancellor or provost approve it.
UNC-Chapel Hill said on its website spring break will be extended through Sunday, March 22 and students should remain off campus. Remote instruction for a majority of courses will begin March 23 and will continue “for the foreseeable future,” the school said.
Services on the Chapel Hill campus, including libraries and residence and dining halls, will be up and running during the extended spring break and remote instruction. Otherwise, students are being told to stay off campus and take classes remotely until further notice.
UNC-Chapel Hill is also prohibiting school-affiliated travel outside the state, and officials added that while university travel is permitted inside the state, it must be limited to gatherings of 50 people or less.
N.C. State, which also extended spring break, said in a news release it will transition to online and alternative course deliver where possible to limit large class gatherings.
All students, faculty and staff on personal travel over spring break are being encouraged to let the university know where they traveled by completing a registry. The school said health and safety officials will review the information to let people know of any suggested or required health-related measures.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.
(1) comment
Let's all panic! Let's make knee-jerk responses to something that has killed far less people than the common flu. The power of stupidity is limitless.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.