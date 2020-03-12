PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town officials are following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control advice to avoid the potential spread of the coronavirus.
The board of commissioners held its regular meeting Wednesday. As residents and others coming to the meeting entered town hall, they were met in the lobby by a tray with a bottle of hand sanitizer and a sign asking them to wash their hands upon entering town hall.
Town Manager Brian Kramer informed commissioners at that the meeting town staff is getting guidance from “reputable sources,” primarily the CDC, the N.C. Division of Public Health and the Carteret County Health Department on how to respond to the issue of the coronavirus making its way to the U.S.
As of Thursday morning, 12 cases have been reported in North Carolina, and Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency.
“The guidance we’re getting from reputable sources recommends three things,” Mr. Kramer said. “Don’t panic…take preventative measures…and be prepared.”
Mr. Kramer said town staff is focusing on making sure their first responders – the police and fire/EMS departments – have the proper protective equipment to work safely, with minimal risk of infection.
“We’ve ordered some additional protective equipment for first responders,” he said. “The police department has put out a statement on their policy for its officers.”
Town staff is also working on its members’ ability to work remotely from home. This will enable them to continue performing their duties while not risking coming into contact with infected individuals.
Mr. Kramer said they’re also preparing for community disruptions – such as school potentially being being canceled – if such disruptions occur.
“We’re not hitting the panic button yet,” Mr. Kramer said, “but we’re doing what we can to prepare.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
