MOREHEAD CITY — Beginning Monday, the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center and County Aging Services will be closed indefinitely.
The closure comes as federal, state and local officials work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
According to a county release Saturday night, home-delivered meal participants will still receive services. Congregate nutrition participants will have the option to pick up their meal, as well.
Aging services staff will be available for questions Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 252-247-2626.
