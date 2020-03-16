The following county agencies and municipalities in Carteret County have announced restrictions to public buildings and other measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus:
- Morehead City – the parks and recreation center, Webb Library and train depot are closed through Monday, March 30, and city hall and the municipal building will have limited access.
- Emerald Isle – the parks and recreation community center is closed until further notice, and the town is restricting non-essential walk-in traffic at the administration building and police department until further notice.
- Beaufort – public buildings will be closed beginning Tuesday until further notice, and all regularly scheduled meetings will be held via streaming platforms, where possible.
- Cape Carteret – non-essential public access to town hall and the police department will be restricted until further notice. Access to the public works department is restricted to employees only.
- Cedar Point – only the lobby of town hall will be open to visitors, but residents are encouraged to call ahead. No meetings except for those of the town board of commissioners will be conducted at town hall until further notice.
- Pine Knoll Shores – town hall is closed until further notice and meetings will be modified until further notice.
- Atlantic Beach – officials ask residents and visitors limit visits to town hall and practice social distancing.
- The Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center and County Aging Services will be closed indefinitely.
- The Carteret County Area Transportation System will suspend transportation for all nonessential trips. Transportation will continue for dialysis patients and employment necessary transports.
