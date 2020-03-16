This list was last updated at 2:35 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020.
The following places of business in and around Carteret County have closed due to the coronavirus.
- Carteret County Chamber of Commerce lobby and conference rooms are closed to the public. Staff members are available by phone or email. (until further notice)
- First United Methodist Church will close its campus until March 31, including all worship services (canceled)
- Chick-fil-A will restrict service to drive-through only. Call the store at 252-247-7281 if picking up a catering order. (until further notice)
If your business is closing or restricting service due to coronavirus, email elise@thenewstimes.com to be added to the list.
