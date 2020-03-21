BEAUFORT — Carteret County Health Department officials confirmed a fifth case of COVID-19 in the county Saturday evening.
Like the previous four cases, the county said the individual is quarantined, and the county is tracing possible contacts “to make sure everyone who came into close contact with this individual is quarantined,” according to a release.
Close contact is considered being within 6 feet of the individual for 10 minutes or more.
No further information about the individuals has been released to the public.
Officials said they would continue to release the case count each day at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the county website, carteretcountync.gov.
A public information hotline is also set up at 252-726-7177.
For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit the N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources website, ncdhhs.gov/divisions/publichealth/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina, or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
