BEAUFORT — In accordance with an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper limiting restaurant and bar operations, county officials advise patrons that on-site consumption and dining is restricted to mass gathering restrictions.
The county clarified in a release Thursday morning.
“The Governor declared that restaurants are restricted to carry-out, drive-through, delivery, and onsite consumption in outdoor seating areas, subject to mass gathering restrictions to create an environment where staff and patrons maintain social distancing (at least 6 feet from other people) whenever possible,” the county said in the release.
Local law enforcement is charged with enforcing compliance under the executive order, the county said.
“After reviewing guidance received from the Environmental Health Section of NC Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, it is our understanding that restaurants are not permitted to serve patrons indoors or in outdoor seating areas,” Carteret County Environmental Health Director Jesse Dail stated.
“If a restaurant has outdoor seating, onsite consumption in the outdoor seating area is only permitted for food that has been ordered as a carry out and is subject to mass gathering restrictions and social distancing guidelines,” the director continued.
The county advised patrons to use good judgment to protect each other amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“We encourage citizens to be vigilant in practicing social distancing and reducing the spread of COVID-19,” the county concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.