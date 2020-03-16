BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department will suspend all recreation programs effective Tuesday.
In an effort to limit exposure to the novel COVID-19, the county announced in a release Fort Benjamin Recreation Center and Western Park Community Center will be closed to the public. This includes any building rentals or events scheduled through the end of March.
The parks and recreation department asks anyone who has essential business with the department to call ahead. The county noted this is a rapidly evolving situation and these plans and dates are subject to change without notice.
If you have questions regarding specific programs or events, please call the parks and recreation department at the following contact numbers:
· Main P&R office: 252-808-3301
· Fort Benjamin Recreation Center: 252-222-5858
· Western Park Community Center: 252-222-5836
