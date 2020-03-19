RALEIGH — The U.S. Small Business Administration granted Gov. Roy Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration for small businesses suffering economic losses due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
“Many small businesses are desperate right now and this SBA approval will help,” Gov. Cooper said in a Thursday release. “Even more is needed and we will continue to push for additional assistance while we work to protect the health of North Carolinians.”
The disaster declaration allows affected small businesses to apply for low-interest SBA disaster loans. Applicants may apply online using the electronic loan application via SBA’s website, disasterloan.sba.gov.
Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s customer service center at 1-800-659-2955 or 1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard of hearing, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan application forms can also be downloaded at disasterloan.sba.gov.
