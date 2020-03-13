PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town officials have declared a state of emergency in Pine Knoll Shores due to the COVID-19 outbreak, making changes to government operations, including closing town hall and the public safety building to the public.
Mayor Ken Jones issued the declaration of a state of emergency Friday afternoon to go into effect at 5 p.m. In the declaration, the mayor said the World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of the high public health threat posed by COVID-19 globally and in the United States,” Mayor Jones said in a release, citing travel restrictions and other government attempts to stem the spread of the virus.
As of Friday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County.
Mayor Jones said in his declaration more than 40% of full-time residents in Pine Knoll shores are over age 65, which places them in a higher risk category. He also said more than two-thirds of the total population are second homeowners with primary residences in higher-impacted areas.
“In the judgment (of) the Mayor of Pine Knoll Shores, in conjunction with the judgment of Pine Knoll Shores Emergency Management personnel, arrangements must be made immediately to implement plans for the prevention of, preparation for, response to and recovery from any and all emergency situations that may result from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the mayor said.
To this end, the mayor has declared a state of emergency in town, which will remain in effect “until it expires or is rescinded.”
Effective Monday, Pine Knoll Shores town hall will be closed to the public.
“All town hall business shall be conducted via phone, email, fax or other virtual means to the greatest extent possible,” the town said. “Following the guidance of state officials, the town will facilitate the telecommuting of employees to the greatest extent possible.”
Town officials ask residents, property owners, visitors and others trying to contact town hall to leave a voicemail if they call.
“Someone will return your call as soon as possible,” the town said. “Tax payments or other documents requiring delivery to town staff can be placed in the drop box located behind town hall.”
The meetings of all appointed advisory boards, commissions and committees will be modified to reduce the vulnerability of people and property, according to officials.
“Meetings of groups not affiliated with government operations are not permitted in town buildings until further notice,” the town continued. “There is no change to the format or schedule of the board of commissioners’ meetings at this time; however, that may be modified in the future if needed.”
Building inspections will continue as normal. However, in-person meetings will be restricted to those initiated or requested by town staff only. The building inspector requests on-site inspections attendance be limited to only the inspector, unless otherwise arranged.
“Credit card permit payments made via phone are strongly encouraged,” the town said. “Permit applications, payments and/or plans can also be folded and placed in the town hall drop box locate behind town hall.”
Approved permits will be sent via email. Until further notice, payment of permits will replace permit signatures.
Tree permit applications can also be found online and completed applications may be turned in via the same method. Unless a tree permit application is deemed a risk to property/person or is part of a major landscape permit, it won’t be inspected or reviewed until normal operations resume.
In addition to town hall, the public safety building, which houses the police and fire/EMS departments, will also be closed to the public. All non-emergent business will be conducted by phone, email, fax or other virtual means as much as possible.
Those who need to contact the fire department are encouraged to call 252-247-2268 or email Chief Jason Baker at jbaker@townofpks.com.
Those who need to contact the police department are encouraged to call 252-247-2474 or email Chief Ryan Thompson at rthompson@townofpks.com.
Those with emergencies in need of police, fire or EMS response to their homes should call 911. If a nonemergent response is needed, callers are encouraged to contact the county emergency dispatch center at 252-726-1911.
All Pine Knoll Shores Arbor Day events and the town Easter egg hunt have been cancelled.
Registration for the town pickleball tournament is open, however. Town staff will continue to monitor the situation and, if necessary, may postpone the event.
As of Friday, the Kayak for the Warriors event schedule remains unchanged.
