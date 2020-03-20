CEDAR ISLAND (AP) — A pregnant cow who swam 4 miles to shore after being swept away by Hurricane Dorian in September has given birth to a “miracle” calf.
A photo of the “sea calf” was posted Monday on Facebook by Ranch Solutions, a group hired to return the pregnant cow back home to Cedar Island.
The cow, Dori, was one of three swept away by Dorian that were found on Cape Lookout National Seashore.
The calf has one brown and one blue eye, according to Ranch Solutions. Having differently colored eyes is a rare condition shared by various animals, including some wild horses.
Getting close to the mother and calf for a photo has been difficult because they run at the sight of humans, Cedar Island resident Woody Hancock told McClatchy News group. “The wild cattle that lived on Cedar Island were not used to seeing humans or having them approach them,” the state's park service said.
When Hurricane Dorian generated an 8-foot tidal surge, which was termed a “mini tsunami” by locals, it washed Dori and dozens of other animals away, including 28 wild horses that died.
