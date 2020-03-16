CAPE CARTERET — Town officials announced effective Monday, the town will implement several precautionary measures to protect the safety and well-being of residents and staff and attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The following measures took effect Monday and will remain in effect until further notice:
- Non-essential public access to town hall and the police department will be restricted.
- For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergencies, call 252-393-2183 to speak with a police officer.
- Call 252-393-8483 or 252-503-6294 to speak with a staff member at town hall. Town hall staff will respond to requests for passes, permits, inquiries and other matters via phone, webcam and email. Staff will also utilize a combination of telecommuting and social distancing measures to ensure the continuity of services for the duration of the outbreak.
- For boat ramp passes, golf cart tags and other general inquiries, contact Heather Leffingwell at hleffingwell@capecarteret.org.
- For zoning permits and code enforcement matters, contact Mike Bishop at codeenforcement@capecarteret.org.
- For upcoming meeting information and other general information, contact Sherrie Hancock at shancock@capecarteret.org.
- The public works department will modify work practices to promote social distancing and to minimize exposure to COVID-19. The public works facility and grounds will continue to be restricted access; access is limited to authorized employees only. Contact Alex Morton, public works supervisor, for any public works questions, requests or concerns at publicworks@capecarteret.org.
- The police department will take steps to limit officer exposure, but law enforcement coverage and services will not be interrupted. For non-emergency, general police department matters, contact Chief McKinney at policedepartment@capecarteret.org.
- Town staff will be limiting all non-essential travel, i.e. conferences, meetings, events, etc. to help minimize exposure to COVID-19.
- The budget workshop, which was planned for Monday, March 23, will be rescheduled to a later date. The town will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation when rescheduling or postponing upcoming town meetings and events.
- The Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday, April 4 is canceled.
The town of Cape Carteret will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and will provide updates via social media, email and the town website, townofcapecarteret.org, as the situation evolves.
For COVID-19 information and guidance, refer to official sources, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Carteret County Health Department.
“We appreciate your support and cooperation as we work to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to protect our community,” the town said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.