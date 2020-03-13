MOREHEAD CITY —County public school officials said Friday they plan to keep schools open next week, but all after-school events and field trips are canceled.
In a press release issued Friday, Communications Director Tabbie Nance said the determination was made following a conference call between all state public school superintendents and the governor’s office. County Schools Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor, Board of Education Chairman John McLean and Vice Chairman Clark Jenkins took part in the conference call.
“Several professionals shared information during the call and it was recommended that there not be preemptive school closings,” Ms. Nance said in the press release. “Officials from the Governor’s Office sited that guidelines indicate that school closings do not stem the spread of the virus.”
The press release further states that school administrators have been and continue to be in constant contact with the Carteret County Health Department and other local and state agencies.
“Our top concern is the health and safety of our students, our employees and our families,” it states.
Ms. Nance said if the school system has to consider a school closure, that decision would be made in consultation with and at the direction of the health department or governor’s office.
“We urge parents to think ahead about childcare plans in the event that schools have to close,” she said. “Currently, school system curriculum leaders are working with principals to develop education plans in the event schools have to close, and child nutrition leaders are developing plans for the distribution of meals to students in need.”
Because of the coronavirus, the school system will enact the following guidelines effective noon Sunday. Those guidelines will be modified as needed:
- All in-county and out-of-county field trips are canceled until further notice.
- All school-sponsored after-school events/activities are canceled until further notice.
- There will be no school-day performances open to the public/families.
- Young people who are not currently enrolled in our schools are restricted from visiting any school.
- Custodial parents/guardians should go directly to the office area and remain in that area to check in/check out a child.
- Students who do not ride school buses should be dropped off and picked up in the school’s organized line - no individuals will be allowed to walk a student to and from class unless this pertains to a special-needs student.
- Volunteers should not report to schools.
- All building rentals will be canceled.
- All out-of-county employee trainings are canceled until further notice.
- Pre-kindergarten registration previously scheduled for next week will be canceled and a new date will be announced later.
- The decision about in-county employee training will be handled on a case-by-case basis by the superintendent’s office.
- The N.C. High School Athletic Association has canceled all sports competitions and practices.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.