BEAUFORT — At the direction of the state, all N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources sites, including the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort, have closed to the public effective Tuesday.
The museum’s Information and Communications Specialist Cyndi Brown confirmed the closure of the museum and the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center, also on Front Street in Beaufort, Tuesday morning.
“(The staff) is all still working, we’re just working from home,” Ms. Brown said.
The closure comes as officials try to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and encourage the public to practice good hygiene and social distancing.
Monday afternoon, the federal government recommended continued self-quarantines and avoiding groups larger than 10 people.
As for the museum in Beaufort, Ms. Brown said it will remain closed until further notice. The museum’s Gallants Channel property, however, remains open for those who might seek out fresh air.
Ms. Brown asked that visitors to the site continue to practice social distancing.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.