BEAUFORT — In the wake of Gov. Roy Cooper ordering all public schools closed beginning Monday for two weeks, Carteret County Schools sent out an email to families Saturday evening with additional information.
Carteret County Schools Communications Director Tabbie Nance said Monday will be a mandatory workday for all staff members. Students will be allowed to come pick up personal items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
“We understand you may have many more questions, as do we. We also are working with our Child Nutrition leaders to coordinate a plan for making meals available for our students during this time,” the email to parents states. “We will provide more information, as we are meeting as a district-level leadership team and with state leaders tomorrow at 3 p.m.”
Ms. Nance said the school system wanted to get the message out as soon as possible so parents could make childcare plans.
