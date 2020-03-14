MOREHEAD CITY — The impacts of the coronavirus are now being felt by county churches.
The Rev. Powell Osteen of First United Methodist Church, one of the largest churches in the county, announced Friday that beginning Sunday, the church campus will be closed through Tuesday, March 31. This includes public worship services and group gatherings.
“We want to be proactive for the health of our congregation,” Rev. Osteen said. “There will be no public gatherings the remainder of March. We will offer live-streaming of our worship services and we offer a free app for viewing at FUMCmhc.”
St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City also announced plans to cancel services Sunday through Saturday, March 21.
“We’re going to take it on a week-by-week basis,” the church’s administrator Carole Stalnaker said Friday. “The office will remain open.”
One Harbor Church pastor the Rev. Donnie Griggs said Friday, “All public gatherings at all four One Harbor locations will be canceled for the next two Sundays. We will be canceling everything with the exception of small group gatherings and possibly small youth group gatherings. Any large gatherings on our campuses over the next two weeks are canceled. We will be doing live-streaming of our Sunday service.”
Another large county church, First Baptist Church in Morehead City, sent a letter to its members announcing services would be held Sunday, but the Rev. Nate Leonard encouraged those considered high-risk to remain at home. He further said a number of hand-sanitizer stations are being installed around the church.
He added that his church council planned to meet Monday night to discuss further action.
Pastor Tim Marriner of Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City said Saturday morning the church had decided to cancel in-person Sunday worship in favor of a live-stream instead.
Chapel By the Sea in Emerald Isle was opting for an online-only service, as well.
As for First United Methodist, Rev. Osteen said his congregation was already preparing to assist those in the community that may be affected by the economic impact from the coronavirus.
“I’m concerned about our most vulnerable, the elderly and food-vulnerable children,” Rev. Osteen said. “I’m especially concerned if they close schools and those children are at home. We are already doubling the amount of food in our backpack blessings program to help those children.”
Those wanting more information about worship service cancelations should contact their individual churches.
