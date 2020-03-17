PINE KNOLL SHORES — In accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 117 and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores will temporarily close to the public beginning Tuesday.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our staff, guests, volunteers, program participants, and the animals in our care,” the North Carolina Aquariums said in a release announcing the closure. “…Given how quickly this situation is changing, we will continue to provide updates here on our website and via social media channels.”
The announcement also applies to the N.C. aquariums at Fort Fisher and Roanoke Island and Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.
All aquarium programs and events are canceled until further notice. The aquarium said it will be reaching out individually to those who purchased a ticket or registered for a program.
You can email the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores at pksmail@ncaquariums.com or call at 252-247-4003 for more information.
In addition, all N.C. Aquarium Society memberships will be extended for a period equal to the length of time the aquariums are closed. The extension will be applied automatically and members will not need to take any action to enable this.
Should you have any questions about your membership, contact the N.C. Aquarium Society at 800-832-3474 or membership@ncaquariums.com. You can find additional information at ncaquariumsociety.com.
Essential staff will remain on site to care for the thousands of animals in the aquarium’s care, and the aquarium said all animals are healthy and doing well.
“The Aquarium's dedicated animal caretakers work diligently to ensure the best possible health and well being of the animals. That includes planning for emergencies like this and stocking up on extra food and supplies for the animals,” the aquarium said. “An additional mix of staff onsite, as well as those working remotely from home, ensure the Aquarium will be ready to re-open and welcome guests back once this critical situation has subsided.”
The N.C. Aquarium system will post regular updates on its website and social medial channels as the situation evolves.
