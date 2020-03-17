CAMP LEJEUNE — With a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, officials have implemented health condition protection Bravo across all Marine Corps Installations East.
The move is to maintain the readiness and protection of base personnel and families, according to a Tuesday evening release.
“At this time there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and there is no community spread of the disease in this area,” military officials stated in the release. “MCIEAST military and medical leaders are taking the necessary precautions to prevent a potential outbreak.”
The military advised personnel with symptoms of the novel coronavirus to contact their health care professional for guidance. Others should practice social distancing, avoid crowds and stay home.
For updates and more information, visit, lejeune.marines.mil/COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.