BEAUFORT — Carteret County officials Saturday afternoon confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The county said both individuals are isolated at their homes.
With Saturday’s additional cases, Carteret County now has four confirmed positive cases of the virus.
“Carteret County Health Department Communicable Disease staff is currently working to conduct contact tracing to make sure everyone who came into close contact with these individuals are quarantined,” the county release states. “Close contact is anyone who was within six feet of the individual for 10 minutes or more.”
County officials declined to release further information about the individuals.
“Carteret County medical providers have been diligently submitting specimens for testing for patients meeting testing criteria. With increased testing capabilities, we expect to find more cases in Carteret County,” Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release.
She encouraged the public to continue social distancing and good respiratory hygiene practices.
Additionally, county officials said they will update confirmed cases in the county each morning at 9 a.m. on the county website, carteretcountync.gov.
A public recording line with novel coronavirus information will also feature the case count. The line can be reached by calling 252-726-7177.
Officials said they will issue a news release if the health department determines there is a threat to public health and safety.
For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website, ncdhhs.gov/divisions/publichealth/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina, or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.