MOREHEAD CITY — Hope Mission announced Sunday, upon advice of state and local officials, it will close the dining room of its community kitchen on Bridges Street until further notice.
“This decision was made with the safety of our staff and those in our community in mind to help prevent and slow the spread of the Corona Virus,” a press release from Hope Mission officials states.
While the dining room will be closed, Hope Mission will still serve a lunch meal every day in take-out containers that must be picked up at the soup kitchen, 1410 Bridges St., Morehead City. Lunch hours will continue to be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.
The mission is also asking for donations of bottled water to provide with each meal. Those who cannot donate water are welcome to provide financial donations via the mission website at hopemissionnc.org or Facebook at facebook.com/HopeMissionofCarteretCounty/.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.