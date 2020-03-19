EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle officials late Thursday afternoon announced they would close at sunset all public beach access parking lots to further reduce the possible spread of COVID-19.
According to a news release from Town Manager Matt Zapp, the closure is to last through Tuesday, March 31.
The locations are the Western Ocean Regional Access, the Eastern Ocean Regional Access, Station Street Park and Third Street Park.
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Mayor Eddie Barber declared a state of emergency.
Cape Carteret has also declared a state of emergency, according to Town Manager Zach Steffey. Both towns followed the lead of Carteret County, and discouraged visitors from coming to the towns.
In the Emerald Isle release, Mr. Zapp said, “Following guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Gov. Roy Cooper, and local health officials, North Carolinians are asked to implement social distancing.
“Visitors should be aware that travel to the coast is being discouraged at this time.”
Public restrooms will also remain closed through March 31. Officials will review the situation and adjust the schedule as needed.
