BEAUFORT — In response to the growing concerns over exposure to coronavirus, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has changed operating procedures, including limiting visitation, to reduce the risk of exposure to citizens and CCSO employees.
Due to the space limitations in the jail visitation area and the difficulty of preventing the transmission of the virus from one visitor to the next visitor, the sheriff’s office is suspending inmate visitation at the jail in Beaufort over concerns of possible exposure to the coronavirus, according to a press release issued Friday by the CCSO.
In lieu of on-site visitation, inmates will be given additional free calling privileges until visitation is reinstated. Attorney visits will continue as normal.
Money may still be added to inmate accounts via the kiosk in the main lobby but the department encourages patrons to mail money orders to the attention of the inmate. If anyone has questions concerning the detention center, they can call 252-504-4832 for assistance.
“We understand the importance of allowing our inmates to maintain contact with their families while incarcerated, but these measures are being implemented in order to protect the citizens who visit our facility, the inmates, court officials and our staff,” Public Information Officer Nick Wilson stated in the press release.
Additionally, personnel and inmates in the jail are using hand sanitizers and cleaning surfaces to keep the center sanitary and limit the spread of the virus as much as possible.
Although the CCSO will be operating on some temporary changes, Mr. Wilson said this will not affect the ability to respond to emergency and non-emergency calls for service.
“Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work together to protect the health and safety of all of our citizens,” Mr. Wilson said.
