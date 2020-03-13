This report was updated Friday, March 13, 2020, with more information.
MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College announced plans to offer the majority of curriculum classes online for students due to the threat of the coronavirus.
“Effective Monday, March 16, until further notice, we will implement interim policies for events, travel, and class schedules,” CCC President Dr. John Hauser said in an email late Thursday. “The college will remain open with modified academic operations.”
For now, continuing education classes will meet as normal, and staff and faculty will report.
In addition, Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, which meets on the CCC campus, will hold classes as normal.
The college is also canceling all CCC-sponsored events and closing the library and any patron operations.
Dr. Hauser said, “Over the past several months, Carteret Community College has been monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and actively responding, in close consultation with public health experts, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and our peer institutions. We are guided by four key goals that are common throughout the North Carolina Community College System: safeguarding the health of students, faculty and staff; ensuring students complete their classes; maintaining the college’s operations; and joining in the statewide and national effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Following are highlights regarding CCC services beginning Monday:
- The majority of curriculum classes will be conducted online through Moodle until further notice. Lab and studio classes that do not lend themselves to distance learning methods may continue to meet on campus with approval.
- Corporate and Community Education classes and continuing education classes will continue as scheduled. COVID-19 developments and state recommendations will be monitored over the next two weeks and any changes to classes scheduled will be communicated immediately.
- Patron services at the college will be canceled until further notice.
- Student services in the McGee Building will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to assist students with registration for summer and fall courses. Students with questions about registration should call 252-222-6060, and a student services representative will gladly assist them.
- The library will be closed to students and public users until further notice. Librarians are available to assist with research and citation questions via the “Chat” link on the library web page, by email to library@carteret.edu or via telephone at 252-222-6213.
- All college-sponsored travel (students, faculty and staff) — domestic and international — is suspended.
- The college is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations, which include a self-quarantine of 14 days after travel.
- All events and gatherings in college facilities, as well as college-sponsored events on and off campus are suspended until further notice. This includes events sponsored by any recognized student organization and other affiliated groups. If possible, the college will seek opportunities to enable some events through virtual means and platforms.
For up-to-date information, go to carteret.edu.
