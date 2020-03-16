CARTERET COUNTY — Effective Monday, the Craven-Pamlico-Carteret Regional System announced it is suspending all programs, outreach and meeting and study room reservations in the interest of protecting vulnerable community members and preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In a release, library officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and seek advice from public health officials to determine when programming and events can resume.
“We appreciate patience and understanding as we all work together during these unusual circumstances,” the library system said.
The Bogue Banks Library in Pine Knoll Shores is closed until further notice due to staffing concerns, but most other Carteret County libraries are operating on a normal schedule, as of Monday afternoon. Check the library’s website at cpcrl.org for the current opening status of individual library branches.
