NEWPORT — In an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative will restrict walk-in service at its offices beginning Monday.
In addition, CCEC will work with members on a case-by-case basis if some should experience economic hardship as a result of the growing outbreak, but the electric co-op said it will not make a blanket policy regarding nonpayment at this time.
“CCEC recognizes that as people reduce their social gatherings and interactions at restaurants, hotels and motels and other businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak, employees and owners of those businesses are likely to experience negative economic impacts,” the co-op said in a Sunday release. “Unlike larger, investor owned utilities with millions of customers, we are local and owned by the members we serve. As such, we can respond to issues with a more individualized approach and work with members on a case-by-case basis.
“For that reason, and because the financial stability of the cooperative is a consideration as well, we are not implementing a blanket policy for disconnecting service for nonpayment at this time but we will work with our members individually to provide financial relief during this trying time,” the release continued.
The electric co-op went on to say it is following guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials. It has reviewed and updated internal policies to safeguard operations and protect the well-being and safety of its employees and members.
As a precaution and to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19, the co-op will restrict walk-in traffic at its offices in Newport and Havelock beginning Monday, but service will be available at the drive-through windows.
The co-op said it will otherwise continue to operate as usual. If it needs to suspend non-essential field services, it will let members know.
“We strongly encourage our members to use remote options for bill payments, service requests and other business,” the co-op said.
Bill payments can be made through PowerPay24 at carteretcraven.coop or via the app available for download on mobile devices, or by phone. If individuals need help setting up an account through PowerPay, they can call the co-op at 252-247-3107.
Requests for new service connects, service disconnects and other needs can be done through the website ccemc.com/ServiceForms, by email to customerservice@ccemc.com or by phone.
