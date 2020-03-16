MOREHEAD CITY — County officials announced Monday most county offices will continue normal hours of operation, but asked those conducting business to do so remotely.
Over the weekend, the county announced it would close the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City until further notice and restrict non-essential operations of the Carteret County Area Transportation System. Home-delivered meals and transportation for medically necessary and employment trips will continue.
The county also announced Monday it had established two phone lines with information for the public.
A public information recording is available by calling 252-726-7177.
There callers can get information on the number of cases in Carteret County, what to do if you’re feeling sick or think you have been exposed to COVID-19, contact information for the County Health Department and general guidance for sheltering in place and practicing good hygiene.
A citizen inquiry phone line can be reached by calling 252-726-7060.
There callers can get information not available on the automated line. The inquiry line will be staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The county is asking those seeking permits, making payments or making service requests to do so by phone, online or through the drop boxes located outside the courthouse. Officials ask that envelopes be marked to indicate the transaction.
County residents and others can view the county commissioners’ Monday meeting online at facebook.com/pg/CarteretCounty.
“We value your health and during this time of heightened awareness regarding COVID-19, Carteret County Department of Social Services is encouraging the use of our electronic application process, EPass, for both Medicaid applications and Food and Nutrition Services applications,” the release states. “Staff are available via phone to assist should applicants experience any difficulty in completing the online application.”
Clients can still visit DSS in Beaufort or the health department in Morehead City to apply for services, according to the release. Applications can be accessed online at epass.nc.gov.
