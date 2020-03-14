MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care announced effective Monday, the hospital is implementing additional safety measures to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza.
The hospital, at 3500 Arendell St., announced the following restrictions:
- Only patients, staff and immediate, healthy family members may enter CHC.
- Use the main lobby and the emergency department entrances. All others will be secured. The main lobby entrance will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Anyone who enters CHC will be screened for respiratory signs and symptoms.
- Visitation will be limited to healthy, immediate family members over 16 years of age. Identify the same one to two visitor(s) per day. Only visit if necessary and if you are healthy. All others should consider virtual options to communicate with patients.
- The cafeteria will not be open to the public.
In a release, the hospital said its team continues to closely monitor and apply Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for health care settings, as well as all N.C. Department of State Health Services and the Carteret County Health Department recommendations for preparedness activities.
The hospital said the most important thing you can do is to keep yourself and family safe by:
- Practicing good hand hygiene – washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unsanitized hands.
If you feel sick with fever, cough or breathing difficulty, stay home and avoid contact with others.
Should you need medical care, call ahead before going to the doctor’s office, emergency room or urgent care and share your symptoms.
Sick individuals should wear a facemask around other people, cover your coughs and sneezes. Clean your hands often. Clean high-touch surfaces frequently.
Additional information can be found on the CDC website, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov, the NCDHHS coronavirus website, ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina, or at carterethealth.org/.
