Editor's note: This article was updated at 2:15 p.m. Friday, March 13, with additional information.
BEAUFORT — Carteret County has canceled court for 30 days, effective Monday, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a Friday release from County Emergency Services.
In addition, the state’s top judicial official announced Friday North Carolina courts are delaying criminal and civil proceedings to limit courthouse visits. Supreme Justice Cheri Beasley directed most Superior Court and District Court cases to be pushed back for at least 30 days starting Monday, with some exceptions, The Associated Press reports.
The courthouse in Beaufort will remain open for essential business during that time.
“Carteret County Clerk of Courts will be consulting with the District Attorney’s Office to set a schedule for mandatory first appearances. Please be patient during this time as we continue to serve the citizens of Carteret County,” county officials said in the release.
Statewide, trials and grand juries with jurors already seated will continue as scheduled. Bond and probable cause hearings will still be held, domestic violence protection proceedings won’t stop and magistrates will continue to be in place at courthouses across the state to issue warrants, state court leaders said.
Officials are encouraging organizations and the public to follow state recommendations to cancel mass gatherings, including conferences, religious services, sporting events, concerts, meetings and festivals of 100 people or more.
“Any event with less than 100 persons should take extreme precautions,” county officials continued.
Carteret County has developed a COVID-19 Task Force “to manage the incident by providing their expertise in decision making and communicating with the public.”
That task force is meeting via conference call twice a day. The panel is comprised of officials from emergency management, parks and recreation, the sheriff’s office, Carteret Health Care, the county manager’s office, finance, the information technology department, the county health director, communications and Carteret County Schools.
The county has restricted all work-related staff travel outside of Carteret County until further notice.
In addition, the county has instructed cleaning crews to increase sanitization and disinfecting efforts in common areas, the release continues.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html, or the North Carolina Division of Public Health websites or call the N.C. Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(Previous report)
BEAUFORT — Carteret County has canceled court for 30 days, effective Monday, according to a Friday release from County Emergency Services.
The courthouse will remain open for essential business during that time.
“Carteret County Clerk of Courts will be consulting with the District Attorney’s Office to set a schedule for mandatory first appearances. Please be patient during this time as we continue to serve the citizens of Carteret County,” county officials said in the release.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.