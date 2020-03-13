BEAUFORT — With the announcement of the suspension of most court proceedings in response to growing concern over the spread of coronavirus, District Attorney Scott Thomas advised defendants to check in on the status of their case.
In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Mr. Thomas, who represents Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties, encouraged defendants represented by an attorney to contact their attorney regarding their case.
Earlier Friday, the county announced it would follow the state’s lead in closing the courtrooms for 30 days, effective Monday. The courthouse in Beaufort will remain open for business, but most cases will be suspended until at least Thursday, April 16.
“The clear purpose of these measures is to temporarily reduce the typical large gatherings that occur when we have court in session,” Mr. Thomas said in his release.
He advised those not represented by an attorney to determine if they need to appear for their court date.
“Unrepresented defendants who do not appear on their court date will receive a notice of their new court date from the Clerk of Court. If no notice is received, they can go to www.nccourts.org to get the new court date,” the release continues.
The pause on court proceedings has several criminal and juvenile exceptions, Mr. Thomas noted, including first appearances and bond hearings, appointment of counsel for indigent defendants and grand jury proceedings.
The courts will also be up and running for probation violation hearings, to schedule probable cause hearings, and to address juvenile custody orders and related hearings.
“We will proceed with those matters in regular course. Defendants and juveniles in this category must still appear in court,” the release reads.
“As for the upcoming Superior Court calendars … we will be prepared to handle guilty pleas for any attorney and defendant who is prepared to address them. Please keep in mind that the delays required by this temporary step will affect defendants in custody particularly, so I am asking defense counsel and my staff to review jail cases first and foremost, and work toward resolving those cases,” Mr. Thomas said.
He encouraged attorneys with clients not in custody to use the court closure to reduce workload.
“No criminal defendant who is not in custody can be compelled to appear during this temporary period, and if their cases are not ready to plead, should not come to court, so as to reduce the health risks to themselves and others.,” he continued.
District Court will handle required continuances each day.
Additionally, officials will be using video appearances where possible to reduce exposure and contact.
“Of course, if any defendant in a criminal case has symptoms consistent with flu or coronavirus, he or she should not enter the courthouse at all,” Mr. Thomas said. “If any defendant has returned from overseas travel in affected countries, likewise, he or she should not enter the courthouse at all.”
Mr. Thomas said his office will resolve cases on the docket as they are able, but will focus on measures to protect public health during the next 30 days.
Victims of crimes will be notified about the status of their case, according to the release, and those with questions should contact the DA’s office directly.
