ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials are restricting access to town hall and other town buildings due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Town officials issued a notice Wednesday afternoon, saying that as a precaution to combat the spread of COVID-19, non-essential public access to town hall during normal business hours is restricted. This measure went into effect Thursday.
According to town officials, all routine transactions can be accomplished online at the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com, by dropbox payments, by calling town hall at 252-726-2121, by email to tab@atlanticbeach-nc.com and fax transmission to 252-726-5115.
The restriction includes town hall, the police and fire departments and the public works offices. Residents, guests and contractors may use online or telephone service options to secure permits, make tax payments, make water bill payments or submit service requests.
“Our staff is on duty and ready to respond to all email, fax and telephone inquiries or requests for service,” town officials said.
Individuals who need alternative service options may call to schedule an appointment. Normal hours of operation will continue at town hall from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Town officials said there is no current consideration of limiting any vehicular access to Atlantic Beach. There will be no further issuance of re-entry permits during this period of protective measures.
