EMERALD ISLE — The town early Thursday afternoon followed suit with a county declaration and declared a state of emergency in town, signed by Mayor Eddie Barber.
In a release, Town Manager Matt Zapp stated, “The Town of Emerald Isle is partnering with the appropriate federal, state, county and local officials to reduce the possible community spread of COVID-19. In alignment with Carteret County, the Town of Emerald Isle discourages travel to the coast at this time.”
Emerald Isle officials are calling on residents and businesses to voluntarily continue to follow the recommendations of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, particularly through frequent hand-washing and social distancing measures that reduce the risk of person-to person transmission.
Individuals who are sick should stay home.
