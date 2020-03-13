CAMP LEJEUNE — A Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune dependent patient tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.
According to a news release, the patient is receiving treatment in isolation with the patient’s family, who has also been in isolation at home on base due to a high risk of exposure to a known COVID-19 patient outside of the local area. The test results are pending confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
None of the other family members who were also exposed to the known COVID-19 patient have tested positive for the virus at this time. Given the circumstances, it was determined by NMCCL the patient did not contract the infection through community transmission. The family has been in quarantine since before the symptoms presented so the risk of spread from this source is very unlikely.
As directed by health professionals, the family remains in isolation on the base in accordance with CDC protocol and are under strict supervision of NMCCL.
The Marine Corps says it will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with U.S. health agencies.
Personnel who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as a cough, fever and shortness of breath or who have been exposed to the virus should remain home and contact their health care professional for guidance.
In addition, effective Friday, sentries at MCB Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River entry control points will scan, but limit touching of all identification cards.
Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to limit potential spread of disease, such as COVID-19, the provost marshal has instructed all gate sentries to limit personal contact with those entering the installations.
Personnel accessing either installation should be prepared to show the front and back of their identification card to the sentries upon arrival to the gate. Identification cards will be scanned while the individual retains possession of their ID card. Enhanced security measures may still require the handling of some credentials. Increased traffic delays are expected, due to this precaution.
All updates involving Marine Corps Installations East and NMCCL will be posted at the following sites:
- lejeune.marines.mil/COVID-19
- med.navy.mil/sites/nhcl/News/Pages/COVID-19.aspx
- Facebook – @camp.lejeune or @NMCCLejeune
- Twitter – @camp_lejeune or @NMCCLejeune
For additional guidance on COVID-19, visit cdc.gov/covid19.
