MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College will be closed to students, faculty, staff and the general public beginning Monday through Sunday, March 29 as protective measures against the coronavirus, according to a press release issued Sunday evening by CCC President Dr. John Hauser.
“The Carteret Community College leadership team is very concerned about the health and safety of all students, faculty, and staff,” Dr. Hauser said in the release. “We care about each of you and have made every effort to consider all aspects of our operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. These decisions will have consequences for each of us professionally and personally. We are committed to ensuring the high quality standards of excellence that distinguish a Carteret Community College education. Our faculty and staff stand ready to support students.”
Students will be allowed on campus through 3 p.m. Monday to retrieve personal belongings, projects or other academic materials.
Curriculum students will be able to access coursework at carteret.edu and then select the Moodle icon.
Continuing education courses and basic skills classes are canceled through March 29.
College faculty and staff will report Monday on a regular schedule to develop a temporary work agreement for Tuesday, March 17 through March 29.
The campus bookstore will be closed, but accessible to students through the bookstore website. The campus library will be closed as well, but librarians will be available to assist via the library webpage, library@carteret.edu.
Some essential personnel may remain on campus to fulfill certain business operations, according to Dr. Hauser.
A student hotline has also been established to assist students at 252-222-6100.
Dr. Hauser encouraged people to refer to carteret.edu for the most up-to-date information on anything related to the college’s operations and information on the coronavirus.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
