BEAUFORT — The town of Beaufort is the latest Carteret County municipality to declare a state of emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town announced the state of emergency in a Tuesday evening release.
“This is for administrative purposes only and does not impose any additional restrictions,” the town stated. “The declaration ensures the Town of Beaufort is eligible for potential (Federal Emergency Management Agency) funding to help with expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Beaufort had previously restricted access to and closed public buildings and encouraged residents to maintain good respiratory hygiene and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Officials have also said they will not be cutting off water to town customers due to nonpayment for the time being.
Mayor Rett Newton has been giving video updates on the town’s Facebook page, facebook.com/BeaufortTown, and information is available on the town website, beaufortnc.org.
