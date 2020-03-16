BEAUFORT — The town of Beaufort will close public buildings Tuesday in a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Effective Tuesday, all town facilities will close to the public, though town staff will report to work and be reachable by phone or email, according to a release.
If you have a meeting scheduled with a town employee, it will be conducted by phone or streaming platform, the town said.
Residents can pay utility bills online by visitingofficialpayments.com/index.jsp, via post, at the drop box behind town hall at 701 Front St. or by phone at 800-272-9829. The jurisdiction code to pay utility bills is 4394.
To establish new service, call 252-241-2141, ext. 228 or 229.
Despite the closure, “Town employees will still be working in the community, answering police and fire service calls, performing inspections, repairing utility lines, and maintaining Town facilities – if you come across these folks, please exercise social distancing,” the town said in its release, giving others approximately 6 feet of space.
Also beginning Tuesday and lasting for at least 30 days, the town will hold all regularly scheduled meetings – board of commissioners, planning board, board of adjustment, historic preservation commission and parks and recreation advisory board – via a streaming platform where possible.
“If logistics prevent the use of steaming platforms, the meetings will be postponed,” the town stated. “Regular updates will be posted on the Town’s website and social media platforms.”
For more information during the closure, contact Public Information Officer Rachel Johnson via email at r.johnson@beaufortnc.org.
