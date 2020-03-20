CEDAR POINT — Shortly after the Carteret County Health Department announced the county’s first confirmed COVID-19 case Friday afternoon, Cedar Point became the latest town to implement a state of emergency.
The proclamation, signed by Mayor Scott Hatsell, states the town will “discourage entry into our town by those who are not residents” in order to try to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus and “not overwhelm local medical providers and facilities.”
The proclamation states, “While we realize this decision comes with tremendous impacts and restrictions, we feel that discouraging travel … is in the best interest of public safety.”
Mayor Hatsell said in the proclamation the town is prepared and ready to respond should a case of the virus be confirmed in town and will work with administrative staff and public health officials to “educate residents” and “keep them informed on precautions to avoid contact and potential spread of the virus.”
