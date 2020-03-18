BEAUFORT — In an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Carteret County announced Wednesday morning it would restrict access to public buildings.
The latest action in a series of preventative steps, the county will only be allowing patrons in county offices with set appointments, with exceptions for the district attorney’s office or probation needs.
Individuals are asked to call ahead before visiting to ensure no alternative service options are available. To contact an individual department, see the online directory at carteretcountync.gov.
In lieu of in-person access, the county asks patrons and residents to use online services and make payments online or in county drop boxes.
County residents experiencing respiratory symptoms, such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing, who have been in an affected area in the last 14 days or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 should refrain from entering public facilities.
Health officials advise those experiencing symptoms to contact their health care provider via phone and to quarantine in place along with the rest of the household to reduce the chance of transmission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.