Atlantic Beach — Mayor Trace Cooper has declared a state of emergency in Atlantic Beach and is restricting gatherings to fewer than 50 people.
Mayor Cooper issued the declaration Thursday to begin the state of emergency for Atlantic Beach at 3:30 p.m. due to the coronavirus outbreak. As a part of this action, the mayor prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people. This applies to nearly all locations, including in restaurants, bars, private clubs, meeting halls, private homes and the outdoor areas of such locations, including decks, porches and yards.
“Social distancing should be maintained at gatherings of any size,” the mayor said in his declaration.
