PINE KNOLL SHORES — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners' meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday will be held by teleconference.
The meeting will still be open to the public, and a public comment section will be held.
Anyone who wants to join the meeting may do so by calling 646-749-3122 and using the access code 757-122-797. The meeting may also be accessed online by computer, tablet or smartphone by going to the website global.gotomeeting.com/join/757112797.
