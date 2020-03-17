MOREHEAD CITY — In an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, all public buildings, including city hall on Arendell Street and the municipal building on S 8th Street, will be closed to the public effective noon Tuesday until further notice.
In a release, the city said employees will still be working in the community, for example answering fire and police calls, repairing utility lines and maintaining facilities, but they ask if you come in contact with a worker to exercise social distancing with at least 6 feet of separation, as recommended by state and federal public health entities.
The Parks and Recreation Center and Webb Library remain closed at this time, as well.
Billing and collections personnel continue to work normal business hours and can be reached by phone or email. Residents can pay their utility bills and/or tax bills online at moreheadcitync.org/231/Pay-Your-Utilities-Bill, and by check or money order via mail and by the drop box in front of city hall, at 706 Arendell St.
In addition, the city made the decision to suspend April utility cutoffs “given the critical importance of personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and the potential for financial hardships during this time.” To establish new service, call 252-726-6848, ext. 112 or 131.
Planning and inspections personnel will also continue to work normal business hours and can be reached by phone or email. For any questions related to planning, zoning, inspections or permits, call 252-726-6848, ext. 125, or email mhcpi@moreheadcitync.org.
Inspections will continue to be conducted as normal, but on-site inspections should be limited to the inspector only. In-person meetings will be restricted to those initiated or requested by city staff only.
Permit applications can be found on the city website at moreheadcitync.org/301/Applications. Completed applications can be mailed to 706 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, or uploaded into the town of Morehead City Permit Portal.
Those wishing to drop off a hard copy permit application may also do so through a newly created temporary drop box located next to the water bill drop box at the front entrance to city hall. This drop box should be used for planning and inspection business only. Payments may be made by check, money order or by credit card online.
For help setting up a Permit Portal account or assistance navigating the Permit Portal, contact Annie Bunnell at 252-726-6848, ext. 103, or annie.bunnell@moreheadcitync.org.
With the Permit Portal, customers can apply and pay for permits, request inspections and view the status of inspections and applications submitted through the portal.
Other personnel, including finance, parks and recreation, administration and public services, are also working and available to answer questions by phone or email. Contact information is available on the website moreheadcitync.org.
Morehead City will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation and provide regular updates to employees, the public and the media via its website and on social media sites, the city said.
For up to date information regarding COVID-19, contact the Carteret County 24/7 public information hotline at 252-726-7177. For questions or concerns, contact the citizen inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060, which operates Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A reliable online source for all things coronavirus in the state can be found at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
