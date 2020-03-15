BEAUFORT – Carteret County public schools, as well as all public schools across the state, will be closed at least through Monday, March 30 due to the coronavirus, but free meals will be provided for students, according to a press release issued Sunday afternoon by County Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor.
“Please know our focus continues to be on our students, our employees and all their families, with health and well-being at the top of the list,” Mr. Paylor said in the release.
Mr. Paylor said students may go to their school for a brief time between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to pick up personal items and any prescribed medications.
“The time students are at the school should be short and students should be focused on the task at hand – getting their personal items,” Mr. Paylor said. “If your student cannot get to school tomorrow, please call the school office to make other arrangements to pick up belongings.”
Mr. Paylor said meals will be provided free of charge as usual to students. The meals will be available each weekday at five school sites and at six neighborhood locations beginning Monday.
Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beaufort Middle School, Bogue Sound Elementary School, Down East Middle School, Morehead City Primary School and Newport Elementary School, as well as Carteret County Apartments in Beaufort, Crystal Coast Apartments in Newport, East Carolina Housing Authority in Morehead City, Eastport at the Park in Beaufort, Beaufort Housing Authority in Beaufort and Blue Point Bay Apartments in Newport.
“Students will be given a lunch and breakfast for the next day each day. There is a possibility of adding other meal drop off locations,” Mr. Paylor said.
Additional information about course work will be provided later in the week.
Mr. Paylor also thanked parents and students for their patience.
“As state officials continue to note, this is an unprecedented event and it is constantly changing. Your patience is appreciated,” he said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
