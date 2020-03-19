HARKERS ISLAND — Visitors to Cape Lookout National Seashore won’t have access to its visitor centers starting Thursday, but the rest of the park remains open.
The National Park Service at Cape Lookout issued an announcement Wednesday. According to the park service, due to the coronavirus outbreak, all visitor centers will close to the public unitl further notice.
“Cape Lookout National Seashore, including the islands of North Core Banks, South Core Banks, and Shackleford Banks, remain open at this time,” the park service said. “However, in an effort to help protect our visitors, employees, and our partners reduce transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19), all visitor centers (Harkers Island Visitor Center, Beaufort Visitor Information Center, Light Station Visitor Center, Keeper’s Quarters Museum, and Portsmouth Village Visitor Center) will be closed starting (Thursday) March 19, until further notice.”
The NPS said visitor activities, including ranger-led programs, guided tours and the public lighthouse climbing season, originally set to begin Wednesday, May 13, are also suspended until further notice.
The NPS said it’s focused on ensuring visitors, employees, volunteers and partners are safe by following the most current guidance and data from health officials.
“U.S. Public Health officers assigned to the NPS are closely monitoring the situation and keeping staff informed,” the park service said. “NPS facility closures related to COVID-19 will be posted on the NPS Public Health update page (www.nps.gov/coronavirus).”
Cape Lookout restrooms remain open and NPS and concession staff are working to maintain clean and healthy facilities in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The NPS urges visitors to “do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.”
Measures the NPS asks visitors to take to prevent the spread of diseases include the following:
- Maintain a safe distance between yourself and other groups.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.
- Cover mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
- Stay home if you feel sick.
For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, the park service asks that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.
More information is available at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/high-risk-complications.html
